EXCLUSIVE: The reason Marc Marquez wasn’t punished for unzipped leathers

Fresh information reveals why Marc Marquez wasn't penalised

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez escaped a penalty at the Thailand MotoGP despite his leathers becoming unzipped.

“The suit opened I think in the crash when the airbag deployed,” Marquez explained after he remounted from an early fall to finish 11th.

Onboard footage showed that the safety clasp, at the top of his leathers, popped open after he rejoined the race.

But FIM stewards opted not to punish Marquez despite the rules stating that safety equipment must be correctly worn at all times.

Crash.net have exclusively been told by a Dorna spokesperson that discretion can be applied with issues of this type, because they can include variables.

For instance, if it was deemed that Marquez did not have enough time to react, then the stewards are within their rights not to punish him.

So, because Marquez crashed then remounted, causing damage to the safety clasp on his leathers, it seems the stewards applied discretion with their decision not to punish him.

What do the rules say?

Article 2.4.5.2 of the FIM MotoGP rulebook, under the Rider’s Safety Equipment subheading, is as follows:

“It is compulsory that each contracted rider must begin each race event with at least two complete sets of undamaged safety equipment.

“A complete set of safety equipment shall contain:

  • Helmet
  • Leather Suit, 1-piece
  • Gloves
  • Boots
  • Back Protector
  • Chest Protector

“The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity. In certain cases (for example the Airbag system) the equipment must be present and functional at least at the start of each track session. The decision of the Technical Director is final in matters of rider equipment.”

Has anyone else been punished?

Fabio Quartararo was hit with a three-second time penalty at the 2021 Catalan GP when his leathers unzipped, and he discarded his chest protector.

This contravened Article 2.4.5.2. 

Quartararo later admitted the penalty was warranted.

Last year in India, Jorge Martin's leathers became briefly unzipped.

Martin was able to zip them back up, and was not penalised.

