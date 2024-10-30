Ducati boss: “Pecco Bagnaia is outclassing Casey Stoner”

Davide Tardozzi compares 2007 to 2024

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Francesco Bagnaia is outshining Casey Stoner in this year’s MotoGP title fight, Davide Tardozzi claims.

Reigning champion Bagnaia is vying for a third championship in a row but is trailing Jorge Martin by 17 points with two rounds to go.

Glory this season would eclipse the two titles won by the great Stoner.

“I have to say what bothers me a little is that Pecco has won half the races and is second in the championship,” Ducati team manager Tardozzi told Motorsport.

“This is something that should and must give us pause for thought for the future.

“We have made a few too many mistakes in the races, it must not be like that in the near future. But to have a rider who has won half the races is something important.

“Pecco is making history, right now he is outclassing a great guy like Casey Stoner, so thank you Pecco!”

Stoner’s 2007 championship with Ducati did not herald the start of great things for the Italian manufacturer.

In fact, they failed to win again for 15 years - even with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo - until Bagnaia came along in 2021, highlighting the scale of Stoner’s accomplishment.

Stoner won 10 out of 18 grands prix in 2007 on a Ducati, Bagnaia has currently won nine out of 18 with two rounds remaining.

Pramac’s Martin could take the #1 plate to Aprilia, where he will ride next year, after quitting Ducati when they overlooked him for the factory ride in favour of Marc Marquez.

Ducati have always insisted they will treat Martin fairly in the title race.

"It is clear that we live this fight honestly by giving Martin all the support we can,” Tardozzi said.

“As his crew chief said, he doesn't have a pin less than Pecco and he also has the total support of Gigi Dall'Igna and his engineers.

“After last year when he lost the championship, Jorge was very good at understanding that he needed help on the emotional side.

“I think last winter he made great progress mentally and he is putting it into practice.

“It is no coincidence that he is the leader of the world championship, when it comes to settling for it, he is satisfied, something he would not have done last year or in the past.

“You simply have to say 'chapeau' to Jorge Martin.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
35m ago
Andrea Iannone ‘full of emotion’ ahead of MotoGP return, ‘I missed Rossi’s call!’
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Ducati boss: “Pecco Bagnaia is outclassing Casey Stoner”
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
WSBK
News
14h ago
BMW unveil 2025 bike featuring engine upgrade
BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR
F1
News
14h ago
Fernando Alonso ruled out of Brazil media day after receiving treatment for infection
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
WSBK
News
14h ago
2025 World Superbike rider line-up: Confirmed and rumoured moves
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers

More News

F1
News
14h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
Feature
14h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
14h ago
Red Bull admit Franco Colapinto enquiry amid Carlos Sainz exit clause claim
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
15h ago
Sergio Perez’s billionaire backer could end Red Bull sponsorship: “It’s not definite”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Update on at-risk Valencia MotoGP as death toll rises after devastating flood
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Ricardo Tormo Circuit