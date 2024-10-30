Ducati boss: “Pecco Bagnaia is outclassing Casey Stoner”

Francesco Bagnaia is outshining Casey Stoner in this year’s MotoGP title fight, Davide Tardozzi claims.

Reigning champion Bagnaia is vying for a third championship in a row but is trailing Jorge Martin by 17 points with two rounds to go.

Glory this season would eclipse the two titles won by the great Stoner.

“I have to say what bothers me a little is that Pecco has won half the races and is second in the championship,” Ducati team manager Tardozzi told Motorsport.

“This is something that should and must give us pause for thought for the future.

“We have made a few too many mistakes in the races, it must not be like that in the near future. But to have a rider who has won half the races is something important.

“Pecco is making history, right now he is outclassing a great guy like Casey Stoner, so thank you Pecco!”

Stoner’s 2007 championship with Ducati did not herald the start of great things for the Italian manufacturer.

In fact, they failed to win again for 15 years - even with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo - until Bagnaia came along in 2021, highlighting the scale of Stoner’s accomplishment.

Stoner won 10 out of 18 grands prix in 2007 on a Ducati, Bagnaia has currently won nine out of 18 with two rounds remaining.

Pramac’s Martin could take the #1 plate to Aprilia, where he will ride next year, after quitting Ducati when they overlooked him for the factory ride in favour of Marc Marquez.

Ducati have always insisted they will treat Martin fairly in the title race.

"It is clear that we live this fight honestly by giving Martin all the support we can,” Tardozzi said.

“As his crew chief said, he doesn't have a pin less than Pecco and he also has the total support of Gigi Dall'Igna and his engineers.

“After last year when he lost the championship, Jorge was very good at understanding that he needed help on the emotional side.

“I think last winter he made great progress mentally and he is putting it into practice.

“It is no coincidence that he is the leader of the world championship, when it comes to settling for it, he is satisfied, something he would not have done last year or in the past.

“You simply have to say 'chapeau' to Jorge Martin.”