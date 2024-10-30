Gigi Dall’Igna lauds Pecco Bagnaia for “sinking the blow that closed the deal”

Francesco Bagnaia has been praised by Gigi Dall’Igna for the manner of his victory at the Thailand MotoGP which kept the title fight alive.

Bagnaia heads to this weekend’s Malaysian round 17 points adrift of championship leader Jorge Martin.

Factory Ducati star and reigning champion Bagnaia controlled the race in Buriram to keep the pressure on his rival from the Pramac team.

“We record the ninth win of the season for a formidable Pecco, his personal best: that says it all about the competitiveness of this year's Championship,” Ducati boss Dall’Igna reflected.

“He did absolutely nothing wrong in a very complicated race, conditioned by rain and on a wet track after two days of dry practice.

“He built a masterpiece, also thanks to the excellent post-warm-up work of the team, thus managing to keep open a most gripping world championship.

“He managed the race in a masterly manner, biding his time to be at the ready, taking great risks to counter the comeback of his rivals, then sinking the blow that closed the deal once and for all: this is really world champion stuff.

“He kept headstrong in a tricky, most difficult race indeed, both technically and psychologically: the necessity to avoid any mistakes at all and the need to win in order to recover points could not but weigh like a boulder, especially in a weather such as Sunday’s.

“Pecco came out of it with disarming lightness and a renewed awareness that stretches far beyond the few points gained, which are precious in any case: it is the conviction, which indeed has never really faded, of being able to fight like this ‘till the end, with the same strength and determination.

“In other words, this was the victory of character and pride, of great depth and full of meaning, important for the morale even more than the classification, if one can venture this concept.

“A solid and consistent Martin confirmed, for his part, how much he has matured and grown also in his head: he knows when to avoid taking unnecessary risks, which does not mean being less fast or not trying to win: a very tough nut indeed, but we knew this.

“He also consolidates his conviction, which is now that he can make the title his own with the ability to optimise each race, making the most of it, as he has done in recent GPs, today’s in particular.

“All this convinces us that it will be an even more vibrant and spectacular finale, with the invitation to live it under the banner of sportsmanship, the only one that can provide the authentic taste of victory!”

Ducati’s dominance grew last weekend.

Dall’Igna reacted: “After last week's string of successes, SBK and SSP Constructors and the Supersport riders' title, we celebrate the MotoGP Team World Championship, proud of our work and the team spirit that consolidates it, a team that I thank wholeheartedly in every way, in all its members at home and on track.

“My first thoughts go out to them!

“The Sprint Race leader board is apropos the best way to recall the Constructors' Title which we have already secured: 8 Ducatis...8! A fabulous “en plein”! There are no words for this.”