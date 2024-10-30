Ex-MotoGP rider forced to sleep in car on motorway due to scary floods in Valencia

Footage provided by former MotoGP rider shows disruption in Spain

Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit

Tito Rabat spent Tuesday night in his car, stuck on a motorway due to the devastating floods in Spain.

The former MotoGP rider was in Cheste, in Valencia, where the season finale of the championship is due to be held in two weeks.

Fifty-one people have died in south-east Spain due to the flash floods this week.

The city of Valencia has been impacted and the Ricardo Tormo Circuit is assessing its damage.

Rabat was able to show a snapshot of the chaos in Spain through his social media.

"Waking up on the A3 after getting stuck by the rain,” he posted.

He is among many people who were unable to get home on Tuesday due to the weather, including around 100 people who camped in safe areas at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

The A3 is the road connecting Madrid to Valencia. It has been completely cut off in certain sections, and some owners have left their cars behind.

This has caused others, including Rabat, to be stuck inside their cars overnight.

MotoGP is set for its penultimate round of the season in Malaysia this weekend, before it is due for its finale in Valencia on November 15-17.

READ MORE: The Ricardo Tormo Circuit, MotoGP, and the IRTA have issued statements about the damage in Valencia caused by the weather, and the status of the scheduled race in two weeks.

