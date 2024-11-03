Update on Jack Miller after huge Malaysian Grand Prix crash

Jack Miller brought out the red flag in the Malaysian Grand Prix when he crashed at turn two on the first lap.

Miller was involved in contact with Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo, the Australian hitting the Yamaha rider’s rear wheel with his head as he fell from his KTM.

Miller was treated on the track as the red flag came out, and was then taken to the medical centre by ambulance.

Miller was cleared of major injuries when he arrived at the medical centre, and then shown walking back to the pits on the international TV feed.

He did not take part in the restarted Malaysian MotoGP.

KTM confirmed: "That was a big scare. We’re happy to report that both Binder and Miller are OK and back in the box.

"Both, obviously, will not be participating in the Malaysian MotoGP race as we prioritise and focus on their recovery."

KTM later added: "Today was a stark reminder of the risks our riders face every time they line up on the grid.

"Both Brad and Jack were involved in a serious incident on the first lap, but we’re beyond grateful they’re both OK and walking away from the crash relatively unharmed.

"Moments like these remind us of the strength and resilience in this sport. Now, the focus is on recovery and preparing for the season finale. We’re grateful for each message and the outpour of support."

Quartararo emerged from the incident largely unhurt, and not requiring medical attention.

Quartararo was able to restart the race in Sepang.