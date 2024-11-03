Update on Jack Miller after huge Malaysian Grand Prix crash

Jack Miller crashed on the opening lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix, bringing out the red flag.

2024 Malaysian MotoGP crash, lap 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
2024 Malaysian MotoGP crash, lap 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jack Miller brought out the red flag in the Malaysian Grand Prix when he crashed at turn two on the first lap.

Miller was involved in contact with Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo, the Australian hitting the Yamaha rider’s rear wheel with his head as he fell from his KTM.

Miller was treated on the track as the red flag came out, and was then taken to the medical centre by ambulance.

Miller was cleared of major injuries when he arrived at the medical centre, and then shown walking back to the pits on the international TV feed.

He did not take part in the restarted Malaysian MotoGP.

KTM confirmed: "That was a big scare. We’re happy to report that both Binder and Miller are OK and back in the box. 

"Both, obviously, will not be participating in the Malaysian MotoGP race as we prioritise and focus on their recovery."

KTM later added: "Today was a stark reminder of the risks our riders face every time they line up on the grid. 

"Both Brad and Jack were involved in a serious incident on the first lap, but we’re beyond grateful they’re both OK and walking away from the crash relatively unharmed. 

"Moments like these remind us of the strength and resilience in this sport. Now, the focus is on recovery and preparing for the season finale. We’re grateful for each message and the outpour of support."

Quartararo emerged from the incident largely unhurt, and not requiring medical attention.

Quartararo was able to restart the race in Sepang.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
27m ago
Marc Marquez “a VIP spectator” for epic Bagnaia, Martin Sepang MotoGP battle
Marquez, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Marquez, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
34m ago
Andrea Iannone explains brutal physicality of MotoGP's current bikes
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
50m ago
“Too much risk” kept Jorge Martin out of Malaysian MotoGP lead
Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo felt “someone hit me on the inside… it was the head of Jack Miller”
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia never considered “not fair” race tactic against Jorge Martin
Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia
F1
News
1h ago
Jos Verstappen blasts FIA steward Johnny Herbert for talking to the media
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Joan Mir “worried” about Jack Miller condition after “I ran over his legs”
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP names planned replacement for Valencia season finale
2024 Catalunya MotoGP
2024 Catalunya MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen faces grid penalty today in Brazil
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen