Jack Miller breaks silence after petrifying Malaysian MotoGP incident

Jack Miller has spoken out for the first time since walking away from a terrifying crash at the Malaysian MotoGP.

The factory KTM rider was caught up in a smash involving teammate Brad Binder and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

After the race was red-flagged, Miller needed medical assistance on the track.

Joan Mir, who claims he struck Miller’s legs, admitted his concern for his fallen rival.

But Miller was soon spotted walking away from the circuit’s medical centre with no serious injuries.

“Lucky to walk away from that one today,” Miller said in his first public words since the incident via social media.

“Thankyou to everyone for the kind messages.

“Thankyou to Alpinestars for keeping me safe.”

He also captioned a picture of his wife, and a KTM staff member, accompanying him from the medical centre: “My team.”

MotoGP stewards deemed the incident warranted no further action after investigating.

KTM boss Francesco Guidotti also called it a racing incident.

A post-race statement from KTM included: "Today was a stark reminder of the risks our riders face every time they line up on the grid.”

