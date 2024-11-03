KTM boss offers judgement on scary Sepang crash involving Jack Miller

KTM boss Francesco Guidotti insists nobody was at fault for the Malaysian MotoGP crash which involved Jack Miller and Brad Binder.

On the opening lap of Sunday’s grand prix at Sepang, Binder, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Miller were all involved in a nasty tangle at Turn 2.

Binder appeared to touch a rider ahead of him, which forced him to sit up his RC16, but in doing so made contact with Quartararo.

Miller was on the extreme inside of Quartararo at Turn 2 and further contact was made, with the Australian going down and collecting the other two.

Quartararo and Binder walked away, but Miller needed trackside medical assistance before being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to the medical centre. The race was red flagged.

Miller was later seen walking under his own steam back to the paddock and no serious injuries have been reported.

Binder tried to take the restart but pulled into pitlane at the end of the sighting lap due to pain in his left shoulder.

“Luckily no one injured,” Guidotti said.

“Everything is fine. Jack went to the medical centre for a check, but he’s fine. No pain anywhere.

“Was very bad to see, but luckily no injuries. Brad tried to start for the second start, but the pain in the left shoulder didn’t allow him to go.

“It wasn’t safe for himself and the others. He will go maybe tomorrow to check the shoulder if the pain will be there still.

“From the image we have, it’s not really clear. Looks like Brad was very, very inside and he touched someone in front.

“And then he had to pick up the bike and hit Fabio. Fabio hit Jack. Was like a domino [effect]. I think it’s a race incident, nothing to be penalised.

“We have to be happy that both of them are fine and look to the last race.”

The race was restarted over 19 laps, with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia beating Jorge Martin to forced a final round title decider.

Pedro Acosta was the top KTM rider at the chequered flag in fifth for Tech3.