Sepang, Malaysia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix race at Sepang, round 19 of 20.
MotoGP has a final-round title decider for the third year in a row.
37 points remain up for grabs in the finale, now scheduled for Barcelona...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|485
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|461
|(-24)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|369
|(-116)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|368
|(-117)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|209
|(-276)
|6
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|206
|(-279)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|189
|(-296)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|165
|(-320)
|9
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|161
|(-324)
|10
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|155
|(-330)
|11
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|146
|(-339)
|12
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|144
|(-341)
|13
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|108
|(-377)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|84
|(-401)
|15
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|71
|(-414)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|66
|(-419)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|53
|(-432)
|18
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-454)
|19
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|31
|(-454)
|20
|^1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|27
|(-458)
|21
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-464)
|22
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-471)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-473)
|24
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-478)
|25
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-483)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie