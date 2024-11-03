Sepang, Malaysia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix race at Sepang, round 19 of 20.

MotoGP has a final-round title decider for the third year in a row.

37 points remain up for grabs in the finale, now scheduled for Barcelona...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)485 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)461(-24)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)369(-116)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)368(-117)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*209(-276)
6˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)206(-279)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)189(-296)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)165(-320)
9=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)161(-324)
10^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)155(-330)
11˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)146(-339)
12=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)144(-341)
13=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)108(-377)
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)84(-401)
15=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)71(-414)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)66(-419)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)53(-432)
18^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-454)
19˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)31(-454)
20^1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)27(-458)
21˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)21(-464)
22=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)14(-471)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-473)
24=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-478)
25=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-483)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

