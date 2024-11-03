MotoGP has a final-round title decider for the third year in a row.

37 points remain up for grabs in the finale, now scheduled for Barcelona...

Sepang, Malaysia: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 485 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 461 (-24) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 369 (-116) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 368 (-117) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 209 (-276) 6 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 206 (-279) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 189 (-296) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 165 (-320) 9 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 161 (-324) 10 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 155 (-330) 11 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 146 (-339) 12 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 144 (-341) 13 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 108 (-377) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 84 (-401) 15 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 71 (-414) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 66 (-419) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 53 (-432) 18 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-454) 19 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 31 (-454) 20 ^1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 27 (-458) 21 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 (-464) 22 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14 (-471) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-473) 24 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-478) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-483)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

