Floods impact Barcelona as MotoGP considers Valencia replacement

Barcelona has been hit with red weather warnings as flooding impacts the city, with MotoGP set to head there in two weeks to close the 2024 season.

The Catalan city has been hit by flooding this morning (Monday 4 November), and a red alert warning of ‘Extreme Danger’ has been issued.

AEMET (Spain’s state meteorological agency), has warned that Baix Llobregat, around 23 miles from the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, could experience as much as 180l/m² of water in the space of 24 hours.

Social media footage shows the scale of the flooding, with some motorways in the region being completely flooded.

MotoGP announced plans on Saturday to hold its final round of 2024 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just northeast of Barcelona city centre, although the date and details of the race were, and are, still to be finalised.

The series was forced to cancel its usual season-ending Valencian Grand Prix due to the severe flooding that took place there early last week which caused significant infrastructural damage and loss of life.

The plans to move the 20th and final round of the 2024 World Championship to Barcelona were announced on Saturday, when MotoGP was racing in Malaysia.

On Saturday evening in Spain, AEMET issues warnings of severe storms again in Valencia, but also Catalunya expected for Sunday.

MotoGP has not yet made any official communication regarding the floods in Barcelona.