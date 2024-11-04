Revealed: Jack Miller’s cheeky first words as he walked away from grim crash

Trademark quip from Jack Miller in aftermath of Sepang incident

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller’s lap one crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix brought out the red flags as he was treated trackside and transported via ambulance to the circuit medical centre.

The Australian escaped major injuries and was shown on the international TV feed walking back to the pits just before the race was restarted in Sepang.

2003 World Superbike Champion and TNT Sports MotoGP commentator Neil Hodgson spoke to Miller after the race in Malaysia, the Australian rider indicating he’d been knocked out in the crash.

“I saw Jack probably 20 minutes ago,” Hodgson told TNT Sports after the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“He was walking around the paddock with his wife, and I said ‘You had us all worried’, and he said ‘It’s alright, I just went for a little sleep.’

“That’s what the issue was, he’s obviously had a little bit of concussion. But he seemed fine, seemed quite happy really.”

How did the crash happen?

While Miller was fortunate to get away from the crash without major injuries, the crash came about as a result of the layout of the first two corners, Hodgson said: “It all went wrong. It’s so tight down into turn two, and it’s quite hard to see exactly what happened.

“I know [Fabio] Quartararo ended up hitting Jack [Miller], they went down, so did Brad Binder.

“I mean, it’s super-tight, it’s a domino effect, there’s no room, [other] riders getting caught up in it.

“He [Miller] gets his head sucked into the back of Quartararo’s bike.”

Michael Laverty added: “It’s one of those where lines converge, so many bikes in one place at one time, and anything could happen.

“But the racing gods were looking on. So happy that Jack [Miller] is okay, it could’ve been so much worse. Obviously the concussion protocol— hopefully he’s back in two weeks, and signs off his final race for KTM.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
George Russell was overruled by Mercedes for decisive pit call before red flag
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Feature
21m ago
F1 drivers get-together as Ayrton Senna tributes are made in Brazil
Ayrton Senna
Ayrton Senna
MotoGP
News
26m ago
Enea Bastianini at a loss over Malaysian GP pace: “I am angry”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
30m ago
Malaysian MotoGP showed the best and worst of Pecco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
39m ago
Glum Lewis Hamilton concedes final Mercedes F1 season “can’t come soon enough”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP
News
44m ago
Marc Marquez “would prefer another track” to Barcelona for MotoGP finale
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Floods impact Barcelona as MotoGP considers Valencia replacement
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen beats long-standing Michael Schumacher record after F1 Sao Paulo GP
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner teases Damon Hill after Max Verstappen criticism
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
2h ago
Alpine’s shock double podium could be worth $50m in prize money
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly celebrate on the podium
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly celebrate on the podium