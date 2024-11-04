Revealed: Jack Miller’s cheeky first words as he walked away from grim crash

Jack Miller’s lap one crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix brought out the red flags as he was treated trackside and transported via ambulance to the circuit medical centre.

The Australian escaped major injuries and was shown on the international TV feed walking back to the pits just before the race was restarted in Sepang.

2003 World Superbike Champion and TNT Sports MotoGP commentator Neil Hodgson spoke to Miller after the race in Malaysia, the Australian rider indicating he’d been knocked out in the crash.

“I saw Jack probably 20 minutes ago,” Hodgson told TNT Sports after the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“He was walking around the paddock with his wife, and I said ‘You had us all worried’, and he said ‘It’s alright, I just went for a little sleep.’

“That’s what the issue was, he’s obviously had a little bit of concussion. But he seemed fine, seemed quite happy really.”

How did the crash happen?

While Miller was fortunate to get away from the crash without major injuries, the crash came about as a result of the layout of the first two corners, Hodgson said: “It all went wrong. It’s so tight down into turn two, and it’s quite hard to see exactly what happened.

“I know [Fabio] Quartararo ended up hitting Jack [Miller], they went down, so did Brad Binder.

“I mean, it’s super-tight, it’s a domino effect, there’s no room, [other] riders getting caught up in it.

“He [Miller] gets his head sucked into the back of Quartararo’s bike.”

Michael Laverty added: “It’s one of those where lines converge, so many bikes in one place at one time, and anything could happen.

“But the racing gods were looking on. So happy that Jack [Miller] is okay, it could’ve been so much worse. Obviously the concussion protocol— hopefully he’s back in two weeks, and signs off his final race for KTM.”