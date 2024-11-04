Enea Bastianini at a loss over Malaysian GP pace: “I am angry”

Ducati rider came nowhere close to 2023 race winning pace last weekend

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini is at a loss to explain his disappointing pace in the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix and is “angry” at being unable to fight for victory.

The Sepang circuit proved to be Bastianini’s best of a difficult 2023 campaign as he took his only grand prix victory of the year.

That form had many predicting him to be a factor in the win battle this year, but it failed to materialise, as Bastianini struggled to get on terms with fellow GP24 riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Qualifying sixth, Bastianini could do no more than a distant third - finishing 10.484s behind team-mate Bagnaia - in the grand prix and felt he was “lucky” to have Marc Marquez crash out of the podium in front of him.

“No, I’m not very satisfied because I fought a lot with the bike all the weekend,” he said on Sunday.

“We started on a good foot, but after we lost something. I was confident to resolve that problem for this morning, but nothing changed.

“I’m lucky today in the race because Marquez crashed, but for the rest nothing is positive.”

Bastianini says he struggled for mid-corner speed, but doesn’t really know why.

“I don’t know,” he replied when asked what was causing his pace woes.

“I was slow in the middle of the corner, I was without corner speed because every time I make something different, if I enter much faster compared to the lap before, it was impossible.

“Today it was impossible for me to give 100%. I am angry.”

With Marc Marquez remounting from his crash to finish 12th, Bastianini is now a point behind him in their battle for third in the standings.

Looking to the final round, Bastianini joked that team-mate Bagnaia “can help me” in that battle in response to questions about supporting the reigning champion’s title defence.

“I think I can help Pecco, and Pecco - if he wants - he can help me,” Bastianini beamed.

“It depends on the starting grid, it depends on the weekend, if Jorge does good stuff that weekend.

“Pecco is very competitive the same, he did a fantastic job. I think 24 points for him will be not easy to close, and Jorge has to do a big mistake.

“But I think to be honest it will be hard, but probably it’s more simple for me because I have only one point to close the gap [to Marquez].” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
32m ago
The ‘what if’ from Andrea Iannone’s Sepang MotoGP return
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
49m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo GP driver ratings: Two drivers receive perfect 10 score
Esteban Ocon, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly
Esteban Ocon, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales achieves “more than we expected” in Malaysian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren have “no regrets” over pitting Lando Norris just before red flag
Lando Norris in the pit lane
Lando Norris in the pit lane
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo expecting “busy” winter for Yamaha MotoGP engineers
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
George Russell was overruled by Mercedes for decisive pit call before red flag
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Feature
3h ago
F1 drivers get-together as Ayrton Senna tributes are made in Brazil
Ayrton Senna
Ayrton Senna
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini at a loss over Malaysian GP pace: “I am angry”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Malaysian MotoGP showed the best and worst of Pecco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
3h ago
Glum Lewis Hamilton concedes final Mercedes F1 season “can’t come soon enough”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton