Aspar raises €100,000 for Valencia floods

Aspar Team has raised over €100,000 (£84,000) for the Valencia floods through the GoFundMe campaign it set up last week.

Only launched on 1 November, the campaign of the Valencia-based Aspar team reached the €100,000 mark in just three days, and is still open to donations.

Valencia, whose Ricardo Tormo Circuit was originally planned to host the 20th and final round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, was hit by major flooding last week that has resulted in significant loss of life, as well as damage to buildings and other infrastructure.

The floods meant that MotoGP announced, during last weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, the cancellation of the Valencian Grand Prix.

Plans for the replacement of the Valencia race are currently not finalised but are expected to place the final round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located northeast of Barcelona city centre which itself was hit by floods on 4 November.

In Malaysia, Aspar Team’s David Alonso won his 13th Grand Prix of his title-winning and record-breaking Moto3 season, while it finished third in the Moto2 race with 2022 Moto3 World Champion Izan Guevara, who claimed his first intermediate class podium.

The MotoGP race was won by former Aspar rider Francesco Bagnaia, while Jorge Martin — who was teammates with Bagnaia at Aspar in the 2015 and 2016 Moto3 seasons — won the MotoGP Sprint.

Bagnaia and Martin stood together on the podium following the Malaysian Grand Prix and held the Valencian flag between them.