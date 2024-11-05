Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed

Marc Marquez made an admission in Sepang which proves the brilliance of his front-running rivals, it has been revealed.

Marquez has returned to race-winning ways this season since jumping on a Gresini Ducati, a year-old version of the mighty bike which Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin ride.

But Bagnaia and Martin leaving Marquez behind in the championship battle is not solely to do with their machinery, he has conceded.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar said after the Malaysian MotoGP about Marquez: “It was an amazing ride [on Saturday], he tried to do the same but lost the front.

“He made a comment which put things in perspective.

“I asked about the difference between the GP24 and GP23.

“He said, on the timed fastest attack laps, he cannot match what Jorge and Pecco are doing.

“They are doing something extra, it’s not just the bike.

“That was big praise coming from him. He’s working on trying to close that gap.

“But Marc was brilliant in the races.”

Qualifying on a Saturday has been somewhat of an Achilles’ Heel for Marquez this season.

However, he has left his fellow GP23 riders in his wake to deliver proof that his genius has made a difference.

It still hasn’t been enough to keep pace with Bagnaia and Martin, who will contest the MotoGP championship at the season-finale.

Pramac rider Martin has a 24-point advantage over reigning champion and factory counterpart Bagnaia.

Martin will win his maiden premier class title if he wins the sprint race at the final round.

Barcelona has been confirmed as the replacement venue for Valencia, which has been struck by deadly floods. It will go ahead on the same weekend of November 15-17.

Marquez has laughed off claims that his involvement in the final sprint and grand prix of the season could influence the crucial championship battle.

But, equally, he is likely to continue battling at the front where he will encounter Bagnaia and Martin.

Next year, Marquez will step from year-old machinery to the latest-spec Ducati when he joins Bagnaia on the factory team. Martin, of course, will go to Aprilia.