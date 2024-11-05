“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash

The emotion of seeing Jack Miller in person after his horror crash has been described.

KTM rider Miller was caught up in an incident involving teammate Brad Binder and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at the Malaysian MotoGP on Sunday.

Miller required medical attention on the track, after the red flags came out, amid worrying scenes.

He later admitted he was “lucky” to walk away without serious injury.

“That crash, and seeing Jack’s helmet getting ripped around by the grippy rear tyre? I was so scared,” broadcaster Simon Crafar said.

“Unlike riders having to completely shut it out, it was still there [in my head].

“No kidding, when we saw him walking back from the medical centre, I had tears rolling down my face.

“I was genuinely afraid. We don’t want to see Jack end his career, or worse.

“They are so super-happy to see that he’s fine. I saw him, and gave him a kiss on the top of his head! He was carrying their daughter and walking out of here.

“It was a super scary moment.

“Things are so much safer in MotoGP now than when I rode 25-30 years ago.

“The circuits, for starters. We don’t often see these nasty crashes which scare us, like this.

“We seldom see the impacts with walls. All of that has gone.”

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson had previously seen Miller, and said: “He was walking around the paddock with his wife, and I said ‘You had us all worried’, and he said ‘It’s alright, I just went for a little sleep.’

“That’s what the issue was, he’s obviously had a little bit of concussion.”

Miller said about his crash: “Thankyou to Alpinestars for keeping me safe.”

MotoGP stewards ruled it a racing incident, which KTM boss Francesco Guidotti agreed with.

KTM insisted the crash was “a stark reminder of the risks our riders face every time they line up on the grid”.