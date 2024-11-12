KTM identify a talent who could be their next Pedro Acosta

KTM’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer sees reigning Moto3 champion David Alonso as potentially “a very special rider” and has one eye on him for its future MotoGP project.

The 18-year-old Colombian racer has been turning heads since his rookie grand prix season in Moto3 last year, and has dominated the 2024 campaign.

Alonso has so far won 13 grands prix of the 19 run so far on his way to a first title, setting a new record for lightweight class victories in a single season - taking that accolade away from Valentino Rossi.

The Aspar rider is currently in the KTM family sphere, as he races on the Austrian manufacturer’s machinery under the CFMoto banner.

He will step up to Moto2 next season with Aspar.

KTM’s current roster already features a rookie sensation in Pedro Acosta, but its line-up to the end of 2026 also features experienced names in Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini.

Speaking with Servus TV, Beirer notes the importance of restocking the KTM MotoGP ranks with younger talent and sees Alonso as potentially filling that void.

“Now David is moving on to Moto2, of course we also want to see him in the MotoGP class at some point,” he said.

“You will need a young rider again at some point. And of course, it would also be a dream of ours to have a future rider in the team who started with us in the Rookies Cup and then grew into it via Moto3.

“David could be a very special rider like that, and we will look after him just as well as Pedro so that we don’t lose him.”

Alonso has already garnered high-profile praise from a number of leading figures in the MotoGP paddock, most notably Marc Marquez.

Marquez trained with Alonso earlier this year at a track day and called the 18-year-old “a sponge” for the way he takes onboard feedback and actions it.

Alonso has also been making an impression off the track through his colourful post-race celebrations.

When he won the title in Japan, he celebrated on his first pocketbike, while he mimicked a Rossi celebration at the Australian GP when he matched his record of 11 lightweight class wins in a season.

And last weekend, Alonso joined his Aspar squad in helping with the clean-up operation taking place in Valencia - where the team is based - following the deadly flooding earlier this month.