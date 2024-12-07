Marc Marquez: “Seemed like I was dead, and bang, I am resurrected!”

Marc Marquez insists he is “resurrected” after a year on a Ducati.

The biggest decision of Marquez’s legendary career was to quit Honda last year, ending an association where his glory days had been spent.

But a return to grand prix winning ways was made possible by Gresini’s GP23, and next year he will race for the factory Ducati team on their latest machinery.

“I have given up eight thousand things to extend my sporting life, because if I didn't, I would leave it,” he told Motosan.

“That was the priority, to look for that tickle, to talk about a title again, to win again…

“Obviously all the riders on the grid are trying, and I'm going to try.

“But for me it would not be failure or success whether I get the title or not, for me I already have success. I have that second youth.

“It seemed like I was dead and bang, I'm resurrected.

“The title would be the cherry on top of success.”

2024 Marquez vs 2019 Marquez

Marquez’s body was wrecked by career-threatening injuries, and a series of arm surgeries almost forced him to call time.

“The Marquez of 2019, I would say, has much more confidence,” he said.

“In Thailand, the 2019 Marc arrived with almost 100 points difference compared to the rest, physically better too, but less mature.”

Today, ready to join the factory Ducati squad and profit from MotoGP’s best bike, he is different.

“I look good, but how you look is very relative,” he said.

“It's just that you change a rider's bike and set-up and say 'now I feel very good', and sometimes you arrive at a circuit and the riding doesn't work out for you.

“It is very relative, I think I am at a similar level to 2019, because I am neither better nor worse; but with different strengths.

“In 2019 it was pure speed, now I have much more experience.

“I won't tell you race strategy anymore, because you can be the smartest in the class, but if you don't have speed you become the dumbest.

“Having speed, then suddenly you are the most strategic, the most consistent… that is because you have that point.”

Marquez has given himself the best possible chance to return to championship-winning ways in 2025 when he wears the Ducati red, alongside Pecco Bagnaia.