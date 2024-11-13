Michelin announces ‘extraordinary’ tyre package for Barcelona MotoGP title decider

MotoGP riders to have seven different tyre options for the new Barcelona season finale.

Bagnaia, Martin
The last-minute change of venue for the MotoGP season finale, from Valencia to Barcelona, will see Michelin provide what it calls an ‘extraordinary tyre package’ for the title decider.

The circuit switch, due to the devastating Valencia floods, means Michelin will offer a mix of the tyres used at Barcelona in May - plus other compounds suited to the much cooler temperatures this weekend.

The result is seven different tyre options, comprising four front tyres (1 asymmetric Soft, 1 symmetrical Medium, 1 symmetrical Hard compound and 1 asymmetric Hard) plus three asymmetric rear tyres in Soft, Medium and Hard, with the Medium and Hard being the Soft and Medium from May.

“Between May and November, the temperature differences are such that we had to adapt,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel racing manager. 

“The configuration of the circuit does not fundamentally change the situation, but this difficult track is known for its low level of grip. It is also asymmetric, with much greater stresses being placed on the right side of the tyres.

“As the regulations provide for in such circumstances, we will bring additional rubber compounds for the front and the rear. 

"We started from the package used in May, and we have added a softer rear compound in case the track is colder, as this will complement the Soft and Medium compounds (which become Medium and Hard), which worked very well during both the Tissot Sprint and the Grand Prix.

“These three rear tyres will be asymmetric, with a reinforced right shoulder. For the front we have decided not to bring the Hard compound Michelin Power Slick that we had in May because we think it would not be used. 

"Instead, we are keeping the Soft and Medium options, to which we are adding two asymmetric specifications that we usually see in Valencia, at the Sachsenring (Germany) or at Phillip Island (Australia), but with a reinforcement on the right.

“We want to offer our partners all the possible solutions to effectively manage the temperature of the tyres, and to have an end to the championship as spectacular as many of the races we have already seen this season.”

Jorge Martin takes a 24-point lead over Francesco Bagnaia into this weekend's finale, where a maximum of 37 points are available.

Bagnaia fell from the lead on the last lap of May's Barcelona Sprint before beating Martin to victory in the grand prix.

The medium front tyre was favoured for both races in May, combined with the soft (Sprint) and medium (Grand Prix) rears.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

