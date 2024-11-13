Pedro Acosta spells out “main objective” for MotoGP finale

Pedro Acosta has a 'main objective' in mind as he signs off his rookie MotoGP season at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP this weekend.

Acosta has scored five Sunday podiums and four Sprint rostrums this season, compared with one grand prix and one Sprint podium for next-best KTM rider Brad Binder.

However, Acosta arrives in Barcelona just three points ahead of his future factory team-mate in the battle for fifth place and top non-Ducati in the final standings.

"We got some rest after being around half of Asia, so it felt really good being back home!” Acosta said.

“We are going to Barcelona for the final round, a circuit that I like, and where I feel comfortable and competitive.”

During MotoGP’s May visit to Catalunya, Acosta qualified in fifth, finished third in the Sprint and battled for the lead of the grand prix - before falling.

Binder meanwhile crashed in the Sprint and was eighth in the grand prix.

“The main objective will be to finish the season as the best Pierer Mobility bike, and if it can be with a podium at home, all the better,” Acosta added.

“We will give everything and try to offer the people a good show, and hopefully gather as much as we can for the people of Valencia. Let's go!"

If Acosta can keep hold of fifth it would also exceed the championship position of a previous Tech3 MotoGP rookie, Johann Zarco, in 2017.

Acosta’s team-mate Augusto Fernandez will be making his final appearance as a full-time MotoGP rider in Barcelona, before an expected switch to Yamaha testing duties.

"After all what happened in Valencia, we will race for them this weekend,” Fernandez said, referring o the devastating floods that have forced the season finale to be moved to Barcelona.

“Personally, I think that we can have a good weekend after the top 10 in Malaysia, especially heading to Barcelona, a track that I really like!"

Meanwhile, the GASGAS brand will disappear from the grid in 2025, when Tech3 returns to Red Bull KTM colours for its all new rider line-up of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini.

“This weekend will be the last time we will be in red, so let’s ‘get on the gas’ for the last time!" said team manager Nicolas Goyon.