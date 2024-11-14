“For Marc Marquez, it’s nothing - for me, it’s important!”

Enea Bastianini can equal his personal-best of finishing third in the MotoGP championship at this weekend’s finale.

He is a single point behind Marc Marquez, who is third, heading into the Barcelona round.

Bastianini was third in 2022, as a Gresini rider, but insists that equalling the result would represent a greater achievement this year.

“It is motivation. For Marc, it’s nothing. But for me? It’s important,” Bastianini insisted.

“Because I have won only one title, Marc has won eight.

“It will be good to fight with him. At this track, he is really fast. But I am ready to fight.

“Probably, this one would be more important [than 2022] because I am fighting with one of the biggest riders in this sport. I am fighting with Marc.

“Also, we are so close to arrive in front and win that fight.”

Bastianini's last race for Ducati

Bastianini is entering his final MotoGP round as a factory Ducati rider.

His two-year spell will end on Sunday before he joins the Tech3 KTM team in 2025, due to being replaced by Marquez in Ducati’s official team.

Jorge Martin will also leave the Ducati stable and join Aprilia after his title-decider with Pecco Bagnaia.

It means Martin and Bastianini could feasibly edge Bagnaia and Marquez, the eschewed duo beating the favoured pair.

Bastianini smiled: “It will be strange, probably, for the team…”

His best memories in red?

Bastianini ignored his injury-ruined debut year in red: “Not 2023! But the rest? Every year gave me different motivation.

“In 2021 I started with a difficult bike but in Misano I brought in to the podium.

“I won for the first time in Qatar with Gresini, which was a fantastic championship for me, the best one.

“In 2024 I have been consistent, always at the front fighting for something good.

“But I was without explosiveness. I have to try to be more explosive in the future.”