“The best since” iconic Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez drama

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin’s title battle this year has been the best since 2015.

That’s according to Jack Miller who also shared the grid with Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez during their legendary skirmish nine years ago.

Lorenzo emerged as the champion in 2015, edging a fuming Rossi who blamed Marquez for his inability to win the title. The grudge remains to this day.

But Martin and Bagnaia’s battles this season have also been epic, Miller says.

“Obviously since the Marc reign has gone away over the past couple of years, this is probably the best one that we’ve had,” the KTM rider claimed.

“The Pecco and Fabio Quartararo one was pretty cool, as well.

“But this is definitely, by far, if we’re talking about title races, the best since Vale and Jorge in 2015.

“This is the best one we’ve seen in nearly 10 years.

“I am sure it will get closer and closer as the years go on.

“Next year will be interesting, with Marc on a factory bike and a lot of changes in the off-season.

“The championship is getting closer and closer.

“But [Bagnaia and Martin] are in a league of their bloody own!

“All you’ve got to do is look at the race in Sepang, to see how far in front those two were going.”

Martin is 24 points clear of Bagnaia heading into the last sprint race and grand prix.

If he wins the sprint race on Saturday, he will confirm a maiden title.

It will also represent a victory for Pramac team, a satellite team beating the manufacturer they belong to.

Miller’s last race for KTM

Miller lost his factory KTM seat for 2025 to Pedro Acosta. The manufacturer then opted to name a new-look duo of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales for next year’s rebranded Tech3 team.

Miller found a reprieve with Pramac, who will become a Yamaha satellite team in 2025.

He said about his last round with KTM this weekend in Barcelona: “I’ve done this multiple times now.

“I am looking forward to finishing strong.

“I have a good relationship with all of my crew. I’ve worked with him for seven years, it’s a long time to work with a single individual.

“There will be some emotions, for sure. But when one door closes, another opens in this business.

“The beauty is that this paddock is f****** small so we’ll see him more than enough in the next year!”