Fabio Quartararo: Low temperatures “better” for Yamaha but ‘no expectation’ at Barcelona MotoGP

“With the lower temperature it will be better for us, because we know it’s a really low track grip…”

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

The 2024 MotoGP season ends this weekend in Barcelona, with lower temperatures potentially helping Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo thinks.

MotoGP last raced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya earlier this year when the Catalan Grand Prix was held on 24-26 May.

Then, the ambient temperature was 26C for the Grand Prix, with the track temperature recorded at 47C. This weekend, however, it seems unlikely that ambient temperatures will exceed 20C.

This will have an impact on the track surface, with less heat theoretically leading to better grip levels — crucial at Barcelona, whose track surface is notoriously low-grip.

“I think that there is no clear expectation for this weekend,” said Fabio Quartararo, who qualified 17th in May, Yamaha performing especially poorly in the hot and low grip conditions.

“The real expectation [this weekend] is to go into Q2 from [Practice], and then see how it’s going because with the lower temperature it will be better for us, because we know it’s a really low track grip.

“So, in terms of results for us it’s not the best for us at the moment, but for Tuesday I think it’s one of the best to see if we really made an improvement or not.”

Quartararo added that he expects the lower temperatures of November, compared to the Catalan Grand Prix in May, to help Yamaha’s performance.

“For us, I think it will be better, because when it’s really hot this track changes a lot in terms of grip; I mean the grip becomes really low and the lap times become really slow,” he said.

“We raced I think in 2020 in a really cold condition, also — was not so bad for us, and I think it will be really important for us to see the front tyre that basically is the one that we will struggle the most to warm, especially in the morning. In general, I think it’s a bit better.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: MotoGP title fight "will go to Sunday"
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on MotoGP title showdown: “Pressure can play a role, but I won’t cause anything”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to ‘legend’ Michael Schumacher with touching message
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Honda detail expectation for different track conditions in Barcelona
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez says “I don’t get a bonus”, offering a clue about season-finale plan
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “I love Jorge like a son” | “100%” sure of farewell Aprilia victory chance
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
RR
News
7h ago
Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission
Nathan Harrison
Nathan Harrison
F1
News
7h ago
“I would get on well with him” - Carlos Sainz disagrees with Red Bull rejection theory
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Too late to help Valentino Rossi at Ducati, now my job is to help Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
F1
News
7h ago
Monaco F1 GP switched to avoid Indy 500 clash after £150m deal
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP