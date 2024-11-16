Finger pointed at surprise rider who might disrupt MotoGP title-fighting duo

The question of whether this year’s MotoGP title might be influenced by a rider outside of the two contenders has not gone away.

Jorge Martin can win the championship today if he wins the sprint race at the Grand Prix of Barcelona.

He holds a 24-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia at the season-finale.

But three riders have been identified who might get in the mix, get in between Martin and Bagnaia, and cost them crucial points.

“Marc Marquez has a big part to play in this,” Simon Crafar analysed.

“It’s not one of Marc’s favourite [tracks]. He had a part to play in Jorge not getting the factory ride, and I think he’ll have a part to play here.

“I believe he will be in the mix.

“The other one is Aleix Espargaro. He’s a huge fan, he’s firmly on Jorge’s side of the court.

“And he’s famously good around here, so he could play a part, as well.

“The other one I’d like to throw in? Brad Binder led the sprint here, before he fell off, but I have big hopes for young Pedro Acosta.

“He was fast before he crashed out, and they’ve improved the bike for him since then.

“He did something amazing in Indonesia. Can he do it here, as well?”

This championship has been laden with mistakes from both Martin and Bagnaia throughout.

The possibility of another error deciding both riders’ fate is also high.

“Right now, Jorge should win it,” Crafar said. “On past form they have been close. But from here, Jorge should.”

He continued: “There’s huge pressure on him and we’ve seen how easy it is to make a mistake.

“We have seen riders at this circuit leading, then crashing, then going in slower.

“Jorge explained the engine brake set-up is so important because, if you don’t get it to slide into the corner correctly, it comes back and overloads the front. That’s what happened in Jerez.

“They work on getting the engine braking right. But will they?”