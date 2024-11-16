Finger pointed at surprise rider who might disrupt MotoGP title-fighting duo

It's not who you might expect!

Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin

The question of whether this year’s MotoGP title might be influenced by a rider outside of the two contenders has not gone away.

Jorge Martin can win the championship today if he wins the sprint race at the Grand Prix of Barcelona.

He holds a 24-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia at the season-finale.

But three riders have been identified who might get in the mix, get in between Martin and Bagnaia, and cost them crucial points.

“Marc Marquez has a big part to play in this,” Simon Crafar analysed.

“It’s not one of Marc’s favourite [tracks]. He had a part to play in Jorge not getting the factory ride, and I think he’ll have a part to play here.

“I believe he will be in the mix.

“The other one is Aleix Espargaro. He’s a huge fan, he’s firmly on Jorge’s side of the court.

“And he’s famously good around here, so he could play a part, as well.

“The other one I’d like to throw in? Brad Binder led the sprint here, before he fell off, but I have big hopes for young Pedro Acosta.

“He was fast before he crashed out, and they’ve improved the bike for him since then.

“He did something amazing in Indonesia. Can he do it here, as well?”

This championship has been laden with mistakes from both Martin and Bagnaia throughout.

The possibility of another error deciding both riders’ fate is also high.

“Right now, Jorge should win it,” Crafar said. “On past form they have been close. But from here, Jorge should.”

He continued: “There’s huge pressure on him and we’ve seen how easy it is to make a mistake.

“We have seen riders at this circuit leading, then crashing, then going in slower.

“Jorge explained the engine brake set-up is so important because, if you don’t get it to slide into the corner correctly, it comes back and overloads the front. That’s what happened in Jerez.

“They work on getting the engine braking right. But will they?”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Johann Zarco “a bit angry, but it’s kind of normal” after Barcelona MotoGP speed loss
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
The rider in the trickiest position in MotoGP’s 2024 championship battle
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo “had the pace to be faster, but we were blocked” in Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta slams “not necessary” Marc Marquez Barcelona MotoGP sprint clash
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Solidarity MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: “I'll do what I need to do to take this title”
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Expert judgement on fairness of Bastianini v Martin scrap as boots clash
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro explains why he’s “not very happy” to help Jorge Martin’s title bid
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz on Mercedes and Red Bull snub: “It hurt, can’t understand choices”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Explained: The points needed by Jorge Martin or Pecco Bagnaia to win the title
Martin, Bagnaia
Martin, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini “planned” Jorge Martin overtake in Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
Enea Bastianini leads Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini leads Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose