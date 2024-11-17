Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi offers brutally honest verdict on title slipping away

Ducati boss sets the scene for today's title-decider

Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi

Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi is not kidding himself over the likelihood of the manufacturer’s star man winning the MotoGP title today.

Francesco Bagnaia is at a 19-point deficit behind Jorge Martin before the season-ending Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP on Sunday afternoon.

Bagnaia must win the race and hope Martin finishes 10th or lower to retain the title. Martin only needs to finish in the top nine to win the title.

Factory Ducati star Bagnaia won Saturday’s sprint to avoid conceding his title a day early.

“That was the goal. To keep the championship alive,” Tardozzi told TNT Sports.

“On Sunday we have no other choice but to win the race. But honestly, we know Jorge has the speed to control and bring home the points that he needs to win the championship.

“We are confident about that but never say never, anything can happen.”

Tardozzi added: “Pecco arrived in a good mood, he was confident since [Friday] with the setting of the bike.

“He thinks he can win the races, he has the speed.

“Everything can change with the medium tyre.”

Bagnaia, champion of the past two years, has the backing of the factory Ducati squad.

Although Martin would represent a Ducati rider winning the title, he will take the #1 plate to Aprilia in 2025 if he wins today.

A Martin win would also mean Ducati losing out to their own satellite team.

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti said: “Yes, I could be happier, but I am happy enough!

“Most important thing is to not make a mistake, and finish the race.

“The problem he had was that the track was cold so he had problems [on Friday] with grip.

[On Saturday] he had less problems.”

Campinoti previewed his plans to celebrate on Sunday: “Nothing, I will party a lot! Then, on Monday, back to work.”

But on Monday, Campinoti’s team will exit Ducati and prepare to become a Yamaha satellite team in 2025. Even more reason for Martin’s victory to become historic, if he can pull it off.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

