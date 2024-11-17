Marc Marquez and Joan Mir near-miss in cold Barcelona warm-up

The warm-up for the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP featured a moment which could’ve ended up worse…

Marc Marquez and Joan Mir were involved in the incident.

Marquez turned across Mir into Turn 1 during the morning session.

The Repsol Honda clipped the back of the Gresini Ducati.

Marquez later gestured towards Mir in an apparent apology.

Separately, Pedro Acosta fell during the warm-up.

The early session on Sunday took place with 10-degree air temperature, which is expected to warm up throughout the day.

The MotoGP championship will be decided today.

Jorge Martin has a 19-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia and only needs to finish in the top nine of the race.

Bagnaia starts from pole position, Martin starts fourth.

But the track conditions and temperature will provide another hurdle to jump over.

Those issues caused a problem for Marquez, Mir and Acosta in the warm-up - Martin will be hoping for less tension as the day goes on.