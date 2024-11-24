Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025

The problems with the KTM are no longer Jack Miller’s to solve.

Miller jumped on a Yamaha for the first time this week at the postseason test. He will join the Pramac team in 2025.

He leaves behind a KTM which is coming off a frustrating season, and which failed to capitalise on its encouraging 2023.

Miller was asked what advice he’d give to KTM to improve their bike next year.

“Obviously the engine is good, it’s strong,” he said.

“They’ve got a great performance package.

“The bike is not slow. It could have a bit more bottom end, in terms of crack in the throttle, and a lower RPM to make a few more metres.

“The top end is good.

“The vibration is the one thing I’d be trying to fix.”

Miller insisted he has struggled to adapt to the 2024 tyre on the KTM.

“The bike is very similar, apart from the engine, to last year’s,” he said.

“The chassis and the swingarm are the same.

“It was working really well, at the end of last year. But we took a step back this year.”

KTM decided mid-way through the season to axe Miller and replace him with Pedro Acosta from their satellite Tech3 team.

Miller then also missed out on a Tech3 seat when Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini were signed.

But his experience and skill in developing MotoGP bikes has been feted as he joins the new Pramac Yamaha project.

A veteran of Honda, Ducati and now KTM, Miller brings plenty of knowledge with him.

He links up with Miguel Oliveira who will bring knowledge of the 2024 Aprilia.

