New Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team confirmed - riders announced

On the eve of Pramac Yamaha’s MotoGP debut in Tuesday’s Barcelona test, details of the new Moto2 partnership have also been officially announced.

Replacing the previous Yamaha VR46 Master Camp initiative, the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team will run multi-race winner Tony Arbolino and former Moto3 world champion Izan Guevara.

The chassis constructor was not confirmed but Boscoscuro, which won this year’s title with Ai Ogura, has been rumoured.

The team will make its debut in the first official Moto2 winter test from 7-8 February 2025 at Valencia.

“We are thrilled that Yamaha's collaboration with Pramac will extend to the Moto2 class straight away in 2025,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis.

"The creation of the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team reflects Yamaha's dedication to nurturing young talents and guiding them through the racing ranks as well as the company's dedication to be back at the top of MotoGP.

"With Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara, we have an outstanding rider line-up for the new Moto2 team, combining skills, talent, and potential. We look forward to seeing their journey unfold as we continue building a stronger foundation for Yamaha's future in MotoGP.”



“It‘s an honour to join Pramac and Yamaha in their new Moto2 project,” said former Marc VDS rider Arbolino, who has been linked with MotoGP in recent seasons.

"I always loved Yamaha as per what they represent as a brand and history.

"Besides I have full trust in Pramac to help me become a better rider. I will do my best to deliver the best possible results. The title in Moto2 is our goal.

"Thanks to them for their trust on me.”

Guevara, who took his first Moto2 podium with Aspar this year, will re-join Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi.

“I'm very happy about this new chapter I‘m about to start. I'm going to a team that is a family and they are the reigning MotoGP World Champions,” Guevara said.

"I'm looking forward to working again with one of the people who helped me become World Champion, Gino Borsoi. I know many of the people who will work in the team and I know it will be easy to work together.

"Above all I want to thank Pramac and Yamaha for giving me this opportunity to race with them in 2025. I'm sure we are going to achieve a lot of success. I am very motivated by this change and by the project I will be involved in.”

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will complete Pramac Yamaha's first MotoGP laps during official testing at Barcelona on Tuesday, when Pramac's reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will debut for Aprilia.