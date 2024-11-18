Jack Miller's verdict on his final KTM race

Jack Miller made a small progression in the final MotoGP race of the season to end his stint at KTM in the points.

Miller made a good start to the race, but could climb no higher than 13th having found himself unable to pass Miguel Oliveira, who next year will be his teammate at the Pramac Yamaha team.

“It was positive,” Miller said. “I tried my best.

"Made a decent start, just hung in there behind Miguel [Oliveira] and couldn’t really go forwards from there, honestly.

“Just little moments here, there, and everywhere. We managed to bring it home, not the result we wanted, but happy enough to be back in the points and finishing out like that.

“Really nice to come back to the team, do a burnout, and sign off like that. It's always a lot better than signing off in the gravel.

“Looking forward to Tuesday, a new chapter, and trying to see what we can do with that.”

Miller had suffered significant rear grip issues in Saturday’s Sprint, but a change of rear tyre from the medium-compound to the hard-compound yielded an improvement, although there was still a drop later on for the Australian.

“I went with the hard [compound rear tyre] today," he said.

"The left side kind of dropped away on me, Miguel was definitely stronger on the left side than I was.

“I felt extremely strong at the beginning, but kind of fell away.

"So, I would say we will analyse the data but we don’t have to, we just go and start fresh on Tuesday so looking forward to it.”