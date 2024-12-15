Jack Miller: “Disappointed for everybody” after KTM stint

Jack Miller’s Pramac Yamaha switch comes at the end of a troubled second season with KTM in which the Australian has been out-paced by his Red Bull KTM teammate Brad Binder and 2024 MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta in the satellite Tech3 GasGas team.

Miller arrived at KTM having finished fifth in the championship in 2022, which also included a dominant victory at Japan.

At KTM, on the other hand, Miller scored only two total podiums, both coming at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix where he was third in both the Sprint and Grand Prix.

“I’m disappointed for everybody,” Miller said, reflecting on his time with KTM.

“It’s not what we wanted from all parties. I came in there with 25 podiums, was on the podium and fighting for the championship the last year in Ducati, and then it hasn’t been what I imagined or envisioned.

“Even at the beginning of this season, I put in the hardest off-season I’ve put and didn’t get the results I’ve wanted.

“I tried my best from the first laps in Valencia when I first tried the bike until the last laps today, and I take pride in that fact and that’s it.”

Miller added that, in 2024, he hasn’t felt as good on the RC16 as he did in his first year at KTM in 2023, blaming a combination of the new-specification rear tyre that Michelin introduced this year, as well as a lack of chassis development from KTM.

“Honestly, this year’s been a struggle,” Miller said. “There’s no hiding that fact. Valencia last year: leading the last race was a nice feeling, fighting for the podium; [also] Sprint podium at Sachsering, podium and Sprint podium in Jerez, but definitely this year with the new tyre we struggled to adapt to that.

“Obviously being on the same chassis as we were in Misano last year doesn’t help. That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.”

Miller identified the Spanish Grand Prix weekend of 2023 as the highlight of his time with KTM, but also said that that his fifth place in this year’s Thai Grand Prix was “precious”.

“I think so,” Miller said when asked if Jerez 2023 was his best memory with the Austrian brand.

“Obviously the precious one is the fifth place in Buriram. That was nice to be back fighting for the podium again; okay it was wet conditions, but we showed true grit and that describes these last two years: I never gave up one moment, even when I was landing on my head every second weekend I was trying my best.

“I went to sleep last weekend on Sunday and came back here with nothing to gain from this weekend, but still gave it my all every single practice.

“At the end of the day that’s what I’m here to do, try to give my all every time I go on track. I’m a racer and I want to be competitive.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t met my expectations in the last two years, so I’m disappointed in that.”