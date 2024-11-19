FIRST LOOK: Marc Marquez in red, Jorge Martin at Aprilia, new KTMs…

Barcelona test has given us the first look at a number of riders in their new teams and on their new bikes

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Here are the latest pictures of MotoGP riders in their new colours, riding their new bikes, from the postseason Barcelona test.

Ducati

Marc Marquez debuted in the red of the factory Ducati team on Tuesday.

He wore red leathers (see the top of this page) which were largely unbranded, without major sponsorship.

Franco Morbidelli debuted for the VR46 Ducati team after moving from Pramac.

Fermin Aldeguer debuted at Gresini, as the replacement for Marquez.

Aprilia

Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

New MotoGP champion Jorge Martin appeared in his new Aprilia colours for the first time.

Marco Bezzecchi will be his new factory Aprilia teammate.

Ai Ogura debuts on a MotoGP bike, with the Trackhouse team alongside Raul Fernandez.

KTM

Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pedro Acosta steps into the factory team for the first time, next to Brad Binder.

The new-look Tech3 KTM team brings together Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.

Yamaha

Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins remain as Yamaha's factory duo but the manufacturer will welcome two new bikes.

The Pramac team have swapped Ducati for Yamaha, and will pair Jack Miller with Miguel Oliveira as their riders.

Honda

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Luca Marini and Joan Mir continue as the factory Honda riders.

Johann Zarco has a new teammate at LCR Honda - he is joined by Somkiat Chantra.

Aleix Espargaro is also making his debut as a HRC test rider today.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

