Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna is ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first feedback of the Italian brand's factory MotoGP bike in Tuesday’s Barcelona test.

A year after he made his debut on the 2023-spec Ducati for Gresini in the post-Valencia GP test, eight-time world champion Marquez will get his first taste of the Italian brand’s full factory bikes on Tuesday at Barcelona.

Marquez is due to ride the GP24 and the GP25 prototype in Tuesday’s test, marking Ducati’s first opportunity to understand his feelings of a bike he has so far not had any development input on.

Dall’Igna is open to the fact that Marquez’s feedback of the bike could be negative about the GP25, but is not concerned by this.

“This could happen, and for sure we have to work to improve the bike if this is the result of the test,” he said when asked by Crash.net on Monday if there was a fear Marquez’s feedback could be radically different to other Ducati riders’.

“Honestly speaking, we have worked with Marc for one year now and we know each other.

“And I don’t expect to have big problems in tomorrow’s test, but you never know.”

Crash.net reported on Sunday that Marquez will ride in factory Ducati colours in Tuesday’s test, but will not have any sponsorship present on his bike or his leathers.

The step between the GP23 that Marquez raced to three grand prix wins this season and the GP24 that Jorge Martin won the championship on was significant.

But Dall’Igna has stressed that there won’t be such a big jump in performance between the GP24 and the GP25.

“Honestly speaking, the 25, at this time has not the same steps forward,” he added.

“Honestly, the level of the GP24 at the moment is quite high and if you introduce a lot of differences between the two bikes, you have to take some risks.

“And at the moment I think it’s not necessary.”

Dall’Igna has outlined top speed as an area he wants to improve, as well as mid-corner traction.

Making a step on power will be even more critical this winter, as once the Ducati’s engine is frozen prior to the 2025 Thai GP it cannot be developed again to the end of 2026 ahead of the 2027 850cc era beginning.



“I think that we have to improve a little bit the speed of the bike in the straight, because some of our competitors I think are a little bit stronger than us in that point,” he said.

“And I would also like to improve a little bit the spin in the middle of the corner.”