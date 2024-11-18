Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback

Marquez tests factory Ducati for first time on Tuesday at Barcelona

Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna is ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first feedback of the Italian brand's factory MotoGP bike in Tuesday’s Barcelona test.

A year after he made his debut on the 2023-spec Ducati for Gresini in the post-Valencia GP test, eight-time world champion Marquez will get his first taste of the Italian brand’s full factory bikes on Tuesday at Barcelona.

Marquez is due to ride the GP24 and the GP25 prototype in Tuesday’s test, marking Ducati’s first opportunity to understand his feelings of a bike he has so far not had any development input on.

Dall’Igna is open to the fact that Marquez’s feedback of the bike could be negative about the GP25, but is not concerned by this.

“This could happen, and for sure we have to work to improve the bike if this is the result of the test,” he said when asked by Crash.net on Monday if there was a fear Marquez’s feedback could be radically different to other Ducati riders’.

“Honestly speaking, we have worked with Marc for one year now and we know each other.

“And I don’t expect to have big problems in tomorrow’s test, but you never know.”

Crash.net reported on Sunday that Marquez will ride in factory Ducati colours in Tuesday’s test, but will not have any sponsorship present on his bike or his leathers.

The step between the GP23 that Marquez raced to three grand prix wins this season and the GP24 that Jorge Martin won the championship on was significant.

But Dall’Igna has stressed that there won’t be such a big jump in performance between the GP24 and the GP25.

“Honestly speaking, the 25, at this time has not the same steps forward,” he added.

“Honestly, the level of the GP24 at the moment is quite high and if you introduce a lot of differences between the two bikes, you have to take some risks.

“And at the moment I think it’s not necessary.”

Dall’Igna has outlined top speed as an area he wants to improve, as well as mid-corner traction.

Making a step on power will be even more critical this winter, as once the Ducati’s engine is frozen prior to the 2025 Thai GP it cannot be developed again to the end of 2026 ahead of the 2027 850cc era beginning.

“I think that we have to improve a little bit the speed of the bike in the straight, because some of our competitors I think are a little bit stronger than us in that point,” he said.

“And I would also like to improve a little bit the spin in the middle of the corner.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
The trait McLaren’s rising star shares with their current F1 driver
Photo by Macau GP
Photo by Macau GP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Chantra outlines his target as a MotoGP Rookie
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales ready for “beautiful" new MotoGP challenge at KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Liam Lawson was “told off” by dad for middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
“No power in the brake”: Pedro Acosta’s top-KTM goal evaporates at Barcelona
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
9h ago
Canadian GP to move as F1 takes step closer to regionalised calendar
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
9h ago
How important is a ‘fast impression’ in Tuesday’s Barcelona MotoGP test?
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Fabio Quartararo banks “one of my greatest races” with Barcelona MotoGP P11
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez makes first visit into official Ducati garage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez