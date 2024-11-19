Francesco Bagnaia: Not testing as MotoGP world champion “better”

Francesco Bagnaia says not testing after the final race of the season as MotoGP world champion was “better” for him as he could focus more on developing the GP25.

The double world champion lost the number one plate to Jorge Martin last weekend in the Solidarity GP finale at Barcelona.

It means for the first time since 2021 that Bagnaia didn’t begin the following year’s testing as the champion.

Bagnaia was third-fastest on Tuesday after completing 58 laps on his Ducati machinery, primarily putting the GP25 through its paces.

When asked by Crash.net if beginning testing on Tuesday had any added significance now he is working towards winning back the title, Bagnaia replied: “I have to say, doing the test without being the world champion focused me more on the bike.

“So, happy, better because when you are doing it when you are world champion you are happier, surely, but I am less concentrated on improving.”

The step between the GP23 and GP24 this year proved to be massive, with Bagnaia stating on Tuesday that the base of the 2025 bike is stronger than it has ever been at the same point in previous years.

“Is the GP25 different? We have to say that we tested many things today and the GP25, I think it’s a good base to start developing and improving,” he said.

“I think our team and our engineers will work a lot this winter, because we need to improve a bit the base we tested.

“Luckily me and Marc had the same feeling about the bike, and this is very important to go in the same direction on the developing and this is great.

“In terms of handling, the GP24 in braking is still better.

“I improved a lot this year on the GP24 in terms of braking. So, I think we will have to search to go in the same direction.

“But the GP25 has a very good stability in terms of fast corners and I like it also with used tyres. This is good. Also the new engine is very strong.

“Normally we never start at this point with the new bike, we always need to do some work. But the base is good and I’m happy for it.”

He adds: “I think already the difference between 24 and 25 is quite huge, and I think we will not have a big step for Malaysia because I think the step was already here.

“But we need to arrange it, also in terms of set-up we need to adapt it to the new bike.”