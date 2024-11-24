Aprilia: “Jorge Martin positive, but we saw him fighting the bike sometimes”

Massimo Rivola has explained the highs and lows of Jorge Martin’s first laps on an Aprilia.

Martin swapped Pramac Ducati for the factory Aprilia garage just two days after winning the MotoGP championship for the first time.

His title defence will be on a new machine, a bike which lagged behind the Ducatis this year, albeit a project with room to grow.

“The feeling was super positive,” Aprilia CEO Rivola said about Martin’s first test.

“He gave more positive feedback than we expected.

“Obviously there are things that are better, things that can be improved.

“In general, it’s a bike he likes a lot. But, on the screen, we also saw him fighting with the bike sometimes.

“We have an idea of what he wants.

“Also, interesting that Marco Bezzecchi had similar comments. So the direction is clear.

“They started with the 2024 bike then moved onto the 2025.

“It looks like the direction of the ‘25 is better than the ‘24 so maybe we can do another step in that direction.

“I am positive and happy with this day.”

Martin tested with #89 on his leathers and his bike, and remains undecided about whether to run the #1 plate in 2025.

Aprilia and Ducati have been back-and-forth over Martin winning on one bike, then branding a rival bike.

'Big changes for a big challenge'

Aprilia also recruited Marco Bezzecchi from VR46 for 2025, giving him a factory ride for the first time.

Martin and Bezzecchi became available when Ducati opted to pick Marc Marquez for their 2025 official team.

It means the Aprilia garage was much-changed at the postseason test, with Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro both gone.

“It was quite unique, also having Fabiano Sterlacchini in his official role as technical director, a new crew chief and a couple of mechanics,” Rivola said.

“Big changes for a big challenge.

“It was impressive to see the bonding between the people. I saw a team united. I was pleased to see this feeling.”

Aprilia will hope to, at the very least, become Ducati’s top challengers in 2025, if not overthrow their rivals.