“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”

The “command” of the factory Ducati garage could massively change in 2025, it has been suggested.

Marc Marquez’s arrival in red will be a seismic change for MotoGP as a whole, but particularly for his new teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia won back-to-back titles to end Ducati’s 15 barren years, establishing himself as an Italian star for the manufacturer.

But Marquez will represent a vastly different challenge as an established champion who knows this is his last chance at further glory.

“Pecco is a double world champion and has been in command of the garage for the past couple of years,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty assessed.

“All of sudden, this massive [thorn] in his side has appeared.

“Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage.”

Suzi Perry replied: “Marc has played nice with Pecco, in press conference and on track.

“That’s not how it’s going to go, next year…”

Sylvain Guintoli said: “It’s not going to happen. It will be a massive rivalry.

“The only advantage of Pecco not having the #1 next year is that, if he gets beaten by Marc, he won’t lose the #1 to his teammate!”

Neil Hodgson said: “To put it into perspective, Marquez on the year-old Ducati has had 20 podiums.

“The other riders on the 2023 Ducati - Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio - between them amassed only two podiums.”

Significantly, Marquez will be stepping onto equal machinery as Bagnaia.

He spent 2024 battling for the title - until the final few rounds - on year-old machinery.

His arrival in the factory team will also be a challenge for Ducati bosses.

Their philosophy to not implement team orders between their eight riders in the past two seasons could be severely tested by Marquez's desire to win.

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin won the title on a factory-spec Ducati for the Pramac team but will race for Aprilia in 2025.