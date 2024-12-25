Honda told “it’s not just about money” as Aleix Espargaro leads test revival

Pol Espargaro details how Honda can be revived

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Honda have been warned by ex-rider Pol Espargaro that money isn’t enough to restore them to the pinnacle of MotoGP.

Pol’s brother Aleix Espargaro will retire from racing to become a HRC test rider in 2025, adding valuable experience to their project.

Honda have been stuck in a rut for several years, highlighted by Marc Marquez’s exit.

Pol Espargaro, who was Marquez’s factory Honda teammate for two seasons, said: “They are working. I know they are working.

“But it’s not just about working, resources, or how much money you have to deliver the result.

“It’s not about that!

“It’s everything together - how do you work? How is the organisation? How is the testing? Because testing is a very important part of this sport now.

“The guys race twice per weekend so they have no time to test during a race weekend. Maybe in the past, they did.

“So it’s important to have a strong test team. I have seen that this is important for the progression of manufacturers.

“The level is high and the technology is so advanced.”

'Difficult to imagine the pressure'

Aleix Espargaro has brought the curtain down on his lengthy MotoGP career, and exited Aprilia, to focus on testing for Honda.

“Aleix was looking for something like that,” his brother Pol said.

“It’s really difficult to imagine the pressure that these guys have every day to perform.

“They push themselves on a race weekend, but also in their lifestyle to be the best everyday, to question yourself everyday and say ‘how can I be better?’

“Aleix reached a point where he had a lot of things in his head, thinking about what he wants to do in the future.

“He wants to be with his family. Also, he likes cycling and wants to do something before he’s too old.

“He wants to do different things in life which is understandable after so many years in the paddock.

“To go to Honda, and to make them win again or be at the top again, is an amazing target, an amazing goal, a great adventure.”

