Ex-teammate shares “only doubt” about Marc Marquez harmony in Ducati garage

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen such a strong bike with two such strong riders"

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez has seen off every MotoGP teammate so far, but things will ramp up a notch in 2025 alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Marquez (twice, at Honda and Gresini), Pol Espargaro, and Joan Mir have been alongside Marquez in the pit box.

This year, his relationship with Bagnaia will be scrutinised.

Espargaro, who spent two seasons with Marquez in the factory Honda team, has got his eye on what happens.

“For sure,” he said. “It’s impossible not to say so!

“They are two very big names. There are a lot of victories, and so many titles, inside their pit box.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen such a strong bike with two such strong riders.

“Like in football, Real Madrid this season, having amazing names in the team but not reaching the best results because of teamwork.

“In MotoGP you split the work into two, and you have two small teams inside one team.

“The only doubt I have? Are they able to work together as a team while they are fighting for the championship? Because I have no doubts that they will be there.”

Bagnaia has become Ducati’s star man after ending their 15 years without a MotoGP championship, a feat even Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi failed to do.

Although Bagnaia failed to defend his title this year, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin claiming glory, the factory Ducati team’s faith in Bagnaia never wavered.

Marquez’s inclusion is a step away from Ducati’s recent philosophy of developing their own riders.

For Marquez himself, it is a final chance at a ninth world title.

It means there could be fireworks between teammates, who will be riding the best bike on the grid, as they both seek the championship.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

