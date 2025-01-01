Yamaha backed to give Jack Miller “a new lease of life”

“There is lots to look forward to. The bike is moving forward."

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira can be reinvigorated by their move to Pramac Yamaha.

The newest team on the MotoGP grid will switch from Ducati to Yamaha machinery in 2025.

The addition of two highly experienced riders, Miller and Oliveira, is an added bonus for Yamaha who are doubling their quantity of bikes (and, therefore, data) on the grid.

“Jack has been there before so he knows the harmony of the team will be good,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“There is lots to look forward to. The bike is moving forward.

“They will get the exact same spec as the factory team. So it won’t be a situation where they are miles behind, that’s not going to be the case.

“Both riders are at a similar point in their careers. They are on the way out of MotoGP - that sounds a bit harsh but it’s the reality of their ages, and where they’re at.

“It will give them a new lease of life, something to get their teeth stuck into.”

Miller was on the cusp of losing his MotoGP career altogether after KTM axed him from their 2025 line-up.

He also missed out on KTM’s Tech3 team before options dried up - until Pramac Yamaha came to his rescue.

Miller is emerging from two lacklustre years on the KTM, but also brings experience of the Honda and the Ducati to his new garage.

Oliveira, meanwhile, rode an Aprilia this year meaning the Pramac Yamaha garage will have plenty of knowledge of their rivals’ development.

Yamaha’s factory team will remain with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins into next season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

