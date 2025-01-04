“You need to understand your level, my fire is not the same as Pedro Acosta’s”

Pol Espargaro has reflected on his MotoGP race career winding down, admitting he cannot match Pedro Acosta’s “fire”.

KTM opted to axe the veteran Espargaro a year ago, demoting him to a test and reserve role to make space for Acosta.

Acosta shone in his rookie year and, in 2025, will be promoted to the factory KTM team, vindicating their decision to replace Espargaro.

Espargaro, aged 33, raced three times as a wild card this season, and is still a KTM test rider, juggling a broadcaster role on Spanish television.

“I reached a place, a moment in my life, where I am comfortable,” he said.

“I still stay physically very good, but in a way which I enjoy.

“I talk on the TV explaining to people what is happening, because these bikes are complicated with aerodynamics and electronics.

“With the test team, I hear what they say. I am enjoying my life now.

“I missed it. It’s an amazing feeling especially when you perform with a good result.

“Finishing 10th in San Marino this year, after a crazy race with rain? The feeling of finishing top 10 in MotoGP when the level is so high…

“I will always miss it, even when I am 60 or 70 years old.

“But you need to understand where your level is. My level of fire on the bike is not the same, for example, as Brad Binder or Maverick Vinales or Pedro Acosta.

“The energy that the young guys bring is insane!

“You need to step aside, let them go into the factory, because they will perform better than you.”

Espargaro crashed heavily at the opening round of 2023, suffering terrible back and jaw injuries.

“After the crash, I realised it wasn't just about myself anymore,” he said.

“I have two daughters and a wife. To be at home, and you can’t catch your daughter because you have pain in your back or arms, that was painful.

“I left a space to Pedro and look what he’s doing! He is amazing.”

KTM welcome 'opposites'

In 2025, Espargaro will be crucial to the development of the KTM.

The manufacturer is welcoming Vinales and Enea Bastianini into their new-look Tech3 team.

“Maverick, we know, is a passionate rider. He is super at the limit,” Espargaro said.

“He needs to really feel it, to make it.

“Enea is completely the opposite. He is more flat, more controlled, you never know what will happen.

“It’s nice to work with these two characters. They have experience.

“Maverick has won with every bike he’s been on in MotoGP, hopefully this is the next step to fight for the title with a KTM.

“Enea performed very well in the past two years, amazing on Saturdays and Sundays.

“They are super different, coming from different bikes. Two Italian bikes.

“There are pros and cons - let’s try to improve the cons, and keep the pros.”