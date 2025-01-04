Eerie Jorge Martin and Valentino Rossi similarity hints at debut win?

Jorge Martin is the first MotoGP champion to immediately change manufacturers since Valentino Rossi at the end of 2003.

Martin won the 2024 title as a Pramac Ducati rider but will represent the factory Aprilia team in 2025.

He is only the sixth premier class champion to begin the next year with a new brand.

Mike Hailwood went from MV to Honda in 1966

Giacomi Agostini went from Yamaha to MV in 1976

Marco Lucchinelli went from Suzuki to Honda in 1982

Eddie Lawson went from Yamaha to Honda in 1989, then back to Yamaha in 1990

Famously, Rossi abandoned Honda after winning the 2003 title to pen a deal with Yamaha, who were not highly-touted at the time.

Honda would not let Rossi jump on the Yamaha at the 2003 postseason test, forcing him to delay his much-anticipated debut.

Rossi then won on his Yamaha debut at Welkom, and won the 2004 title with his new team.

Davide Brivio brought Rossi to Yamaha in 2004, and is now Trackhouse Aprilia boss as Martin joins the manufacturer’s factory team.

“If you think, there are some similarities,” Brivio said about Rossi and Martin’s moves.

“Because, at the time, Valentino left Honda when they dominated MotoGP. Now Jorge is leaving Ducati as they dominate MotoGP.

“So, who knows?”

Could Martin win on his Aprilia debut in Thailand, as Rossi did for Yamaha?

Brivio answered: “Of course it is difficult, but why not?”

The vastly experienced Brivio added: “Ducati have a very good back-up solution with Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

“So, of course, they will be a team who are very difficult to beat.

“Going into 2025 it seems like it could be more balanced between manufacturers.

“The top riders are more spread around which is good for the show.

“Hopefully Ducati made a good job for the whole show of MotoGP.”