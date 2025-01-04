Eerie Jorge Martin and Valentino Rossi similarity hints at debut win?

MotoGP veteran with a foot in both camps has his say

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Jorge Martin is the first MotoGP champion to immediately change manufacturers since Valentino Rossi at the end of 2003.

Martin won the 2024 title as a Pramac Ducati rider but will represent the factory Aprilia team in 2025.

He is only the sixth premier class champion to begin the next year with a new brand.

  • Mike Hailwood went from MV to Honda in 1966

  • Giacomi Agostini went from Yamaha to MV in 1976

  • Marco Lucchinelli went from Suzuki to Honda in 1982

  • Eddie Lawson went from Yamaha to Honda in 1989, then back to Yamaha in 1990

Famously, Rossi abandoned Honda after winning the 2003 title to pen a deal with Yamaha, who were not highly-touted at the time.

Honda would not let Rossi jump on the Yamaha at the 2003 postseason test, forcing him to delay his much-anticipated debut.

Rossi then won on his Yamaha debut at Welkom, and won the 2004 title with his new team.

Davide Brivio brought Rossi to Yamaha in 2004, and is now Trackhouse Aprilia boss as Martin joins the manufacturer’s factory team.

“If you think, there are some similarities,” Brivio said about Rossi and Martin’s moves.

“Because, at the time, Valentino left Honda when they dominated MotoGP. Now Jorge is leaving Ducati as they dominate MotoGP.

“So, who knows?”

Could Martin win on his Aprilia debut in Thailand, as Rossi did for Yamaha?

Brivio answered: “Of course it is difficult, but why not?”

The vastly experienced Brivio added: “Ducati have a very good back-up solution with Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

“So, of course, they will be a team who are very difficult to beat.

“Going into 2025 it seems like it could be more balanced between manufacturers.

“The top riders are more spread around which is good for the show.

“Hopefully Ducati made a good job for the whole show of MotoGP.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
29m ago
Carlos Sainz predicts “tough” first year with Williams in F1 2025
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
29m ago
“You need to understand your level, my fire is not the same as Pedro Acosta’s”
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro
F1
News
29m ago
Eddie Jordan doubts Lewis Hamilton “can match” Charles Leclerc in one crucial area
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Eerie Jorge Martin and Valentino Rossi similarity hints at debut win?
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
Feature
17h ago
Five non-MotoGP riders who could steal the show in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
17h ago
Flavio Briatore questions Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton: ‘I wonder if it makes sense’
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP
News
18h ago
How a Suzuka epiphany helped Johann Zarco in MotoGP with Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
18h ago
Luca Salvadori crash reconstruction made public
Luca Salvadori
Luca Salvadori
WSBK
News
19h ago
Jonathan Rea reveals “apprehensive” 2024 WorldSBK highlight
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
19h ago
Nico Rosberg makes ‘burned bridges’ claim about F1 star who has underachieved
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg