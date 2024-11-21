Moto2 champion Ai Ogura “nervous” sharing track with MotoGP stars in test debut

‘I expected more surprise than I had…’

Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Moto2 world champion Ai Ogura admits he was “nervous” sharing a track with MotoGP’s top stars in his first test for Trackhouse Racing on Tuesday at Barcelona.

The Japanese rider signed a two-year deal with the Aprilia satellite squad in the summer to step up to MotGP in 2025, which is a contract that has aged fantastically since winning the Moto2 title.

Ogura made his MotoGP debut on Tuesday at the post-Solidarity GP test, where he completed 86 laps on the 2024-spec RS-GP.

He ended the day second of the three rookies in 21st, though did have a small tip off at Turn 2 in the opening hours of the session.

Evaluating his first day on a MotoGP bike, Ogura said: “Of course, all of these riders make me nervous when I see them on the track, also some cameras. But it was manageable.”

When asked what the biggest difference was between Moto2 and MotoGP, he outlined the way he needs to use the throttle to steady the bike as the main thing he has to get his head around.

He also said his biggest weakness at the moment is corner entry.

“Maybe on the throttle, to keep the bike calm, to accelerate in a good way was the most difficult part for me. It’s a bit different.

“First I need to fix braking, all the entry part, from when I brake to when I touch the throttle I need to understand much more and it’s the place where I want to fix first.”

Rookies often cite the power of MotoGP engines and carbon brakes as he being a big shock when they step up from Moto2 for the first time.

But this was not the case for Ogura, who said: “It was ok. I expected more surprise than I had, but after two, three laps I was already ok for the speed.

“Not really different between steel brakes and the carbon brakes. Not really a drama for me.”

Ogura says he will increase his physical training over the winter to cope with the step to MotoGP, but didn’t feel too tired after his 86 laps on Tuesday.  

“Today I did 86 laps and the longest stint was I think around 10 laps,” he said.

“For this track I was ok, I got no problem with my body.

“But I never did 20 laps in a row today, so we will see. But I’m ok after today, but this winter I will train a bit harder than last year.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

