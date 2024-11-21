MotoGP 2025: Who is each rider's crew chief?

The 2025 MotoGP grid has been shaken up, with numerous riders either switching teams or joining the class altogether.

With a change teams also comes with a change in crew chief for some, while others staying put welcome new trackside technicians into their garages.

Below are the crew chief/rider pairings for each team in 2025.

Cristian Gabarrini, Ducati Corse © Gold and Goose

Ducati factory team

Marc Marquez - Marco Rigamonti

Francesco Bagnaia - Cristian Gabarrini

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez’s arrival at the factory Ducati squad sees him get his third different crew chief in as many seasons.

After leaving Honda and Santi Hernandez behind at the end of 2023, Marquez partnered up with Frankie Carchedi at Gresini for the 2024 campaign. His signing to the factory Ducati squad didn’t see that relationship continue, though, as the Italian squad elected to pair him with Enea Bastianini’s ex-crew chief Marco Rigamonti.

Rigamonti previously worked with Andrea Iannone at Ducati and Suzuki, as well as Johann Zarco across the Avintia and Pramac Ducati squads.

Gabarrini has been Francesco Bagnaia’s long-standing crew chief through his reign as MotoGP champion, but also worked with Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo in the past.

Joan Mir, Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Honda factory team

Joan Mir - Santi Hernandez

Luca Marini - Christian Pupulin

After Marc Marquez left Honda for Gresini Ducati at the end of last year, Joan Mir took over his crew chief Hernandez.

For Luca Marini, Christian Pupulin replaces Giacomo Guidotti as crew chief. Gudiotti has gone to Pramac with Jack Miller, while Pupulin previously worked with the Australian at KTM.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test © Gold and Goose

Aprilia factory racing

Jorge Martin - Daniele Romagnoli

Marco Bezzecchi - Francesco Venturato

New MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s move to the factory Aprilia squad sees him bring Daniele Romagnoli with him from Pramac.

Marco Bezzecchi has left Matteo Flamigni behind at VR46 to work with Francesco Venturato at Aprilia, who was Maverick Vinales’ performance engineer this year.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

KTM factory racing

Pedro Acosta - Paul Trevathan

Brad Binder - Andres Madrid

While Pedro Acosta is a new face inside the factory KTM box, he brings crew chief Paul Trevathan from Tech 3 with him. Brad Binder maintains his relationship with Andrea Madrid.

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Gresini

Fermin Aldeguer - Frankie Carchedi

Alex Marquez - Donatello Giovanotti

MotoGP rookie Aldeguer will work with Marc Marquez’s former crew chief Frankie Carchedi this year, while Alex Marquez continues with Donatello Giovanotti.

Diego Gubellini, Yamaha, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Yamaha factory racing

Fabio Quartararo - Diego Gubellini

Alex Rins - David Munoz

Fabio Quartararo carries on with Diego Gubellini, whom he has work with since making his MotoGP debut in 2019, while ex-Valentino Rossi and Fabio Di Giannantonio crew chief David Munoz partners with Alex Rins as Patrick Primmer’s replacement.

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

VR46

Franco Morbidelli - Matteo Flamigni

Fabio Di Giannantonio - Massimo Branchini

Long-time Valentino Rossi mechanic and Marco Bezzecchi’s former crew chief Matteo Flamigni joins Franco Morbidelli for his move to VR46, while Fabio Di Giannantonio partners with his fourth crew chief in four years in Massimo Branchini.

Branchini was Morbidelli’s crew chief at Pramac in 2024.

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Tech3

Enea Bastianini - Alberto Giribuola

Maverick Vinales - Manuel Cazeaux

Enea Bastianini’s move to the Tech3 KTM squad next year sees him renew his relationship with Alberto Giribuola, who was last his crew chief in 2022 at Gresini.

Maverick Vinales has brought Manu Cazeaux with him from Aprilia.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Pramac

Miguel Oliveira - Luca Ferracioli

Jack Miller - Giacomi Guidotti

Pramac’s all new line-up for its Yamaha debut in 2025 also brings two new crew chiefs into its ranks. Miguel Oliveira will work with Luca Ferracioli, who worked with Luca Marini for his 2021 debut season.

Giacomo Guidotti splits with Honda to work with Jack Miller next year.

Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

Trackhouse

Raul Fernandez - Noe Herrera

Ai Ogura - Giovanni Mattarollo

MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura will work with Miguel Oliveira’s former crew chief Giovanni Mattarollo, while Raul Fernandez continues with Noe Herrera.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test © Gold and Goose

LCR

Johann Zarco - David Garcia

Somkiat Chantra - Klaus Nohles

Johann Zarco remains with David Garcia for his second year with LCR Honda, while MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra takes on Takaaki Nakagami’s former crew chief Klaus Nohles.