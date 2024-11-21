MotoGP 2025: Who is each rider's crew chief?
All rider/crew chief pairings for the 2025 MotoGP season
The 2025 MotoGP grid has been shaken up, with numerous riders either switching teams or joining the class altogether.
With a change teams also comes with a change in crew chief for some, while others staying put welcome new trackside technicians into their garages.
Below are the crew chief/rider pairings for each team in 2025.
Ducati factory team
Marc Marquez - Marco Rigamonti
Francesco Bagnaia - Cristian Gabarrini
Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez’s arrival at the factory Ducati squad sees him get his third different crew chief in as many seasons.
After leaving Honda and Santi Hernandez behind at the end of 2023, Marquez partnered up with Frankie Carchedi at Gresini for the 2024 campaign. His signing to the factory Ducati squad didn’t see that relationship continue, though, as the Italian squad elected to pair him with Enea Bastianini’s ex-crew chief Marco Rigamonti.
Rigamonti previously worked with Andrea Iannone at Ducati and Suzuki, as well as Johann Zarco across the Avintia and Pramac Ducati squads.
Gabarrini has been Francesco Bagnaia’s long-standing crew chief through his reign as MotoGP champion, but also worked with Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo in the past.
Honda factory team
Joan Mir - Santi Hernandez
Luca Marini - Christian Pupulin
After Marc Marquez left Honda for Gresini Ducati at the end of last year, Joan Mir took over his crew chief Hernandez.
For Luca Marini, Christian Pupulin replaces Giacomo Guidotti as crew chief. Gudiotti has gone to Pramac with Jack Miller, while Pupulin previously worked with the Australian at KTM.
Aprilia factory racing
Jorge Martin - Daniele Romagnoli
Marco Bezzecchi - Francesco Venturato
New MotoGP champion Jorge Martin’s move to the factory Aprilia squad sees him bring Daniele Romagnoli with him from Pramac.
Marco Bezzecchi has left Matteo Flamigni behind at VR46 to work with Francesco Venturato at Aprilia, who was Maverick Vinales’ performance engineer this year.
KTM factory racing
Pedro Acosta - Paul Trevathan
Brad Binder - Andres Madrid
While Pedro Acosta is a new face inside the factory KTM box, he brings crew chief Paul Trevathan from Tech 3 with him. Brad Binder maintains his relationship with Andrea Madrid.
Gresini
Fermin Aldeguer - Frankie Carchedi
Alex Marquez - Donatello Giovanotti
MotoGP rookie Aldeguer will work with Marc Marquez’s former crew chief Frankie Carchedi this year, while Alex Marquez continues with Donatello Giovanotti.
Yamaha factory racing
Fabio Quartararo - Diego Gubellini
Alex Rins - David Munoz
Fabio Quartararo carries on with Diego Gubellini, whom he has work with since making his MotoGP debut in 2019, while ex-Valentino Rossi and Fabio Di Giannantonio crew chief David Munoz partners with Alex Rins as Patrick Primmer’s replacement.
VR46
Franco Morbidelli - Matteo Flamigni
Fabio Di Giannantonio - Massimo Branchini
Long-time Valentino Rossi mechanic and Marco Bezzecchi’s former crew chief Matteo Flamigni joins Franco Morbidelli for his move to VR46, while Fabio Di Giannantonio partners with his fourth crew chief in four years in Massimo Branchini.
Branchini was Morbidelli’s crew chief at Pramac in 2024.
Tech3
Enea Bastianini - Alberto Giribuola
Maverick Vinales - Manuel Cazeaux
Enea Bastianini’s move to the Tech3 KTM squad next year sees him renew his relationship with Alberto Giribuola, who was last his crew chief in 2022 at Gresini.
Maverick Vinales has brought Manu Cazeaux with him from Aprilia.
Pramac
Miguel Oliveira - Luca Ferracioli
Jack Miller - Giacomi Guidotti
Pramac’s all new line-up for its Yamaha debut in 2025 also brings two new crew chiefs into its ranks. Miguel Oliveira will work with Luca Ferracioli, who worked with Luca Marini for his 2021 debut season.
Giacomo Guidotti splits with Honda to work with Jack Miller next year.
Trackhouse
Raul Fernandez - Noe Herrera
Ai Ogura - Giovanni Mattarollo
MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura will work with Miguel Oliveira’s former crew chief Giovanni Mattarollo, while Raul Fernandez continues with Noe Herrera.
LCR
Johann Zarco - David Garcia
Somkiat Chantra - Klaus Nohles
Johann Zarco remains with David Garcia for his second year with LCR Honda, while MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra takes on Takaaki Nakagami’s former crew chief Klaus Nohles.