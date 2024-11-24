Brad Binder has heartwarming personal news to share

Brad Binder and his wife are expecting a baby.

Courtney Binder, the MotoGP rider's wife, announced the heartwarming news via social media.

"You baby girl are our greatest adventure yet," Courtney shared. "Baby Binder due April 2025."

Poignantly she added: "Handpicked for earth by my sibling in heaven."

The factory KTM rider experienced a mixed 2024 MotoGP season.

He was fifth in the standings, establishing himself again as the top non-Ducati rider.

But Binder wasn't able to win any grands prix, where as Aprilia did, as the KTM struggled with its competitiveness at times.

Next season, Binder will be joined in the factory garage by Pedro Acosta.

KTM will also have the experience of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini in their Tech3 team.

But, for now during the off-season, Binder and his wife have far more important things to focus on...