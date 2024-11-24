Brad Binder has heartwarming personal news to share

Wonderful news for KTM rider

Brad Binder
Brad Binder

Brad Binder and his wife are expecting a baby.

Courtney Binder, the MotoGP rider's wife, announced the heartwarming news via social media.

"You baby girl are our greatest adventure yet," Courtney shared. "Baby Binder due April 2025."

Poignantly she added: "Handpicked for earth by my sibling in heaven."

The factory KTM rider experienced a mixed 2024 MotoGP season.

He was fifth in the standings, establishing himself again as the top non-Ducati rider.

But Binder wasn't able to win any grands prix, where as Aprilia did, as the KTM struggled with its competitiveness at times.

Next season, Binder will be joined in the factory garage by Pedro Acosta.

KTM will also have the experience of Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini in their Tech3 team.

But, for now during the off-season, Binder and his wife have far more important things to focus on...

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
5h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
6h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
7h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
7h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
8h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
8h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
9h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
10h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine