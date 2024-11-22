The MotoGP rookie who “almost had a heart attack” before their first test

Somkiat Chantra talks first day on LCR Honda

Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra says he “almost had a heart attack” before his first test on the bike on Tuesday at Barcelona.

The double Moto2 race winner was a surprise signing during the 2024 rider market movements, with Honda electing to put him in Takaaki Nakagami’s place at LCR.

Chantra made his debut on the bike on Tuesday at the post-season Barcelona test, in which he completed 61 laps and was second-to-last on the timesheets.

Speaking after his first day on the Honda, Chantra revealed how nervous he was ahead of his opening run.

“For sure, before I go on the bike I was getting so much, like almost a heart attack before I had to go on the bike,” he said.

“When I got on the bike I said ‘Ok, now we try to learn the bike, what the bike is doing’.”

Chantra’s primary focus in his first test was to learn the Michelin tyres and the carbon brakes, having used Pirellis and steel brakes in Moto2 in 2024.

“For me, today was the first day on the MotoGP bike and I was trying to understand the carbon brakes and learn the tyres because it’s different compared to MotoGP,” he added.

“Also, my team always says try to be careful on the left side because the tyre when you go on the straight is getting cold quite easy.

“[I was] trying to learn how to manage the tyre.”

The Thai rider says it was a shock the first time he wound up the throttle on the RC213V and braked at the end of the straight, which gave him a real sense of the speed of a MotoGP bike.

“When I went on the exit lap, I tried to be a little bit calm on the brake and on the gas,” he said.

“When I arrived into the last corner, I tried to go a little bit full. When [I was tucked] in the screen, it was ok.

“But when [I went] on brakes and [lifted my] head up it was so fast. Lap by lap it got better.”

Chantra is one of three rookies stepping up to MotoGP in 2024, alongside Moto2 world champion Ai Ogura at Trackhouse and Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
9m ago
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE!
Las Vegas
Las Vegas
F1
News
33m ago
“We’re not paying for it” - Christian Horner reacts to rumours of 11th F1 team for 2026
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull clarify rear wing error for Las Vegas Grand Prix: ‘We didn’t forget it’
Red Bull's rear wing
Red Bull's rear wing
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell tops final practice for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Oscar Piastri
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1
News
3h ago
How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying live
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “First world title was for my dad, but this one is for myself”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
13h ago
The MotoGP rookie who “almost had a heart attack” before their first test
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton age and reaction-time debate reopened by Jenson Button
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton hit with “scepticism in his voice” claim
Mercedes
Mercedes