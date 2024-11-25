‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win

Jorge Martin thanks Ducati after MotoGP title triumph.

Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

When Jorge Martin signed for Aprilia after Mugello, in response to Marc Marquez sealing the factory Ducati MotoGP seat next season, many suspected it would hurt - if not sink - his MotoGP title challenge.

Instead, Ducati honoured its pledge, supporting the Pramac rider fully until the end of the season, where he beat the factory’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia by ten points.

“The key was Ducati. I mean, even if they didn't want me for next year, they let me fight with all the same tools,” Martin said.

“I think Gigi Dall’Igna believed in me a lot since I signed in Moto2. Then circumstances in life can change, and... that's why I never arrived to that [factory Ducati] team. But this is life.

“The key was that they let me [fight equally] - I'm so grateful to [Ducati CEO] Claudio Domenicali because nobody in this [press conference] room, I think, thought that they would let me [win].

“They let me fight, and I'm so grateful to them.”

Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

2024 wasn’t the first time Martin was overlooked by Ducati, having previously lost out to Enea Bastianini for the Official ride at the end of 2022.

“2021 was awesome,” Martin said of his rookie season when he overcame serious injuries to win his first premier-class grand prix.

“Everything was like, ‘Martin is the future, the rising star’. Then 2022 was quite tough in terms of the professional side. The bike wasn't working perfectly, with that engine. I was struggling.

“Ducati also had a lot of pressure, and they had to make that choice [to sign Bastianini for 2023].”

Instead, Martin remained at Pramac, with continued factory support.

The Spaniard went on to fight Bagnaia for the title until the final round of last season, then made history as the first non-factory rider to win the ‘MotoGP’ crown this year.

“I didn't want to prove them [Ducati] wrong at any time, I just looked at myself and for my team. I think thanks to that [Bastianini] decision, I won with Pramac,” he said.

“Maybe in the factory team, it would have happened like with Enea maybe… I don't know. Maybe it wasn't my place. Life is like this and I'm happy that I won it with Pramac.

“It's the best place that I could win and they deserve it more than me.”

Martin was eleventh quickest (+1.056s) on his Aprilia debut at the Barcelona MotoGP Test, while Pramac is starting a new era with Yamaha next year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
9h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti
F1
News
10h ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
13h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

More News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
13h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
13h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
14h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez