Jorge Martin hits the motocross track with Alex & Marc Marquez

The three Spanish MotoGP stars were riding together on a track near Madrid.

Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez. Credit: El Bunker Motoarea/Instagram.
Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez. Credit: El Bunker Motoarea…

The MotoGP season may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to sit on the couch for the sport’s top riders, as Jorge Martin has hit the motocross track with Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

Martin and the Marquez brothers were out on-track at the El Bunker Motoarea motocross track in Brunete, about 15 miles west of the Spanish capital, Madrid, and shown in photos posted to the track’s Instagram account hanging out between ride sessions.

Marquez was riding a Honda CRF450R — a hangover from his days as a factory Honda rider, although perhaps a Desmo450 MX will be on the way to Marquez’s garage when it enters production in 2025.

Martin, on the other hand, has been out on a KTM 125SX two-stroke this winter.

All three riders are preparing for the 2025 MotoGP season, having ended the 2024 season almost two weeks ago at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Martin was crowned champion for the first time in the premier class.

Marc Marquez finished his first season aboard Ducati machinery with a second place, but steps up to replace Enea Bastianini in the factory Ducati team next season — a seat Martin was also in contention for; Ducati’s choice of Marquez leading the new World Champion to seek pastures new at Aprilia.

Of the three who were out there at El Bunker, only Alex Marquez is staying put in 2025, although he’s changing from the Desmosedici GP23 to the GP24.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
“Back to reality” - Charles Leclerc reacts to blow to Ferrari’s constructors’ title hopes
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers worrying “I’m definitely not fast anymore” admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen’s “too slow” feedback on RB20 in Qatar
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell rues "confusing the engine" in Qatar sprint qualifying
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris hails McLaren for ‘bouncing back’ after Las Vegas F1 disappointment
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez explains what went wrong in woeful Qatar sprint qualifying
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
3h ago
Impressive Lando Norris pips George Russell to Qatar sprint pole
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Max Verstappen on track
Max Verstappen on track
WSBK
News
4h ago
Ana Carrasco announces 2025 World Supersport switch
Ana Carrasco
Ana Carrasco