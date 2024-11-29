Jorge Martin hits the motocross track with Alex & Marc Marquez

The MotoGP season may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to sit on the couch for the sport’s top riders, as Jorge Martin has hit the motocross track with Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

Martin and the Marquez brothers were out on-track at the El Bunker Motoarea motocross track in Brunete, about 15 miles west of the Spanish capital, Madrid, and shown in photos posted to the track’s Instagram account hanging out between ride sessions.

Marquez was riding a Honda CRF450R — a hangover from his days as a factory Honda rider, although perhaps a Desmo450 MX will be on the way to Marquez’s garage when it enters production in 2025.

Martin, on the other hand, has been out on a KTM 125SX two-stroke this winter.

All three riders are preparing for the 2025 MotoGP season, having ended the 2024 season almost two weeks ago at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Martin was crowned champion for the first time in the premier class.

Marc Marquez finished his first season aboard Ducati machinery with a second place, but steps up to replace Enea Bastianini in the factory Ducati team next season — a seat Martin was also in contention for; Ducati’s choice of Marquez leading the new World Champion to seek pastures new at Aprilia.

Of the three who were out there at El Bunker, only Alex Marquez is staying put in 2025, although he’s changing from the Desmosedici GP23 to the GP24.