Chasing Ghosts: Videometry in MotoGP

“Seeing exactly where the differences lie and how many metres are lost or gained is the dream of every rider and chief engineer"

Francesco Bagnaia, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

In the latest issue of official MotoGP magazine GPMag, data acquisition specialist and former Moto3 and Moto2 world championship-winning crew chief Peter Bom shines a light on the secret world of videometry.

The Dutchman explains the history of teams using publicly available TV footage to enhance their performance, which evolved into superimposed images or ‘ghost mode’ showing two riders on the same section of track, at the same time.

“In the MotoGP paddock, the use of the ‘ghost’ function has been dubbed ‘videometry’,” Bom writes.

“All the teams now employ their own videographers, who film at strategic points around the circuit.

“The emphasis is on the difference between their own riders and the competition, particularly the fastest riders on other brands of bikes.

“Using sophisticated software, two video recordings are precisely synchronised. Riders and technicians can then see exactly where their rider differs in a certain corner (braking, mid-corner and acceleration) compared, for example, to the fastest rider on track.

“Being able to see exactly where the differences lie and how many metres are lost or gained is the dream of every rider and chief engineer.”

Bom then reveals how video images can also be synchronised with the team’s telemetry data to help fine-tune bike set-up while former grand prix rider, World Supersport champion and WorldSBK race winner Chaz Davies explains how he uses videometry as a rider coach for Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez. Assen.
Francesco Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez. Assen.

But the biggest surprise is when Bom shows that it’s possible to extract telemetry data for a 'rival' machine using only the on-board video and audio footage broadcast by Dorna.

“These on-board videos can be converted into data by specialists, then analysed using the same software teams and manufacturers already use for their own data!” Bom writes.

“The engineer who gave me this glimpse behind the scenes stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if this video-to-data conversion was now being done by some of the current MotoGP manufacturers.”

To prove it works, Bom shows gear selection, RPM, speed, braking and throttle position telemetry generated from footage of a real pole position lap by Francesco Bagnaia at Assen!

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

