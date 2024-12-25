Experts disagree over the best MotoGP ride of 2024

The top MotoGP ride of 2024 is a tough performance to pick.

From incredible victories to unexpected fightbacks, to riders who overachieved on bikes which didn't give them enough to battle with.

Our experts set about deciding which performance was the MotoGP ride of 2024, but several are in the mix...

Peter McLaren: A tricky one! I’ll choose Maverick Vinales winning at COTA.

Not only was it the only time Ducati were beaten in the 20 Grands Prix but he did it by fighting his way through from eleventh.

It's just a shame Vinales couldn’t replicate that form on the RS-GP again.

Lewis Duncan: There have been a number of standout rides in the 2024 season by Francesco Bagnaia alone. But his Malaysian Grand Prix stands out as the cream of the crop.

Marking the 10th of his 11 grand prix wins in 2024, it came at a pivotal point. Crashing out of the sprint race the day before, his championship deficit to Jorge Martin was now 29 and his hopes looked all but over.

He needed to win the grand prix to keep the title battle alive. And he did just that, fighting off Martin in a brilliant scarp across the first three laps before darting off into the distance by over three seconds at the chequered flag.

It only took five points away from Martin and ultimately didn’t stop the Spaniard from winning the championship.

But it did ensure that Bagnaia kept the door ajar into the final round and also demonstrated just what he can do when his back is up against the wall.

Jordan Moreland: Marc Marquez, Phillip Island.

P2 to P13 into Turn 1 after his disaster start with his tear off getting stuck under the rear tyre.

To comeback through the field and to win that race, against Jorge Martin. One of the best comeback rides you will ever see.