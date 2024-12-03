I’m Valentino Rossi’s forgotten protege - “people don’t know the background”

“On social media people write many things which have nothing to do with it"

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

One of Valentino Rossi’s former proteges made a welcome return to riding at the Ranch recently.

While Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli remain regulars in Tavullia, and owe much of their growth into MotoGP to Rossi, one ex–pupil went it alone.

Nicolo Bulega left the VR46 Academy five years ago.

He then swapped the Moto2 paddock for World Supersport, and won that title, before progressing into the World Superbike Championship for the first time this year.

Bulega ran Toprak Razgatlioglu close in his rookie campaign but, now in his off-season, made a rare return to Rossi’s Ranch.

“On social media people write many things which have nothing to do with it,” Bulega told GPOne.

“People don’t know the background. But I can say that I have a great relationship with Valentino Rossi.

“The same goes for Uccio Salucci. We stayed up talking until almost midnight.

“On the track, Vale is still very fast. I didn’t beat him but the important thing is that it was a great fun day.”

Bulega added: “It had been six years since I was at the Ranch.

“Flat track is a sport in which you need consistency and it’s difficult to be competitive if you don’t train.

“It’s a bit like riding a bike. You don’t forget how to do it but you miss the automatisms.

“It was a great fun day. There were a lot of guys. I was fifth in the Americana.

“When I was in the academy I remember going fast at the Ranch.

“I haven’t forgotten about the flat track. I just have to get my automatisms back.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
10h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose