KTM continue testing amid development freeze fears

KTM insists: “There will be a private test in Jerez”

Dani Pedrosa, KTM
Dani Pedrosa, KTM

Amid swirling speculation over the future of the Pierer Mobility brands and impact on its racing activities, KTM says its MotoGP test team will be back on track as scheduled this month.

KTM told Crash.net on Tuesday that “there will be a private test in Jerez in December”.

Few other details were given, citing the confidential nature of a private test, including whether both development riders, Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro, will be present.

MotoGP’s winter testing ban runs from December 1 to January 31 but only covers ‘contracted’ (or full-time) race riders.

January 31 marks the start of the Sepang Shakedown test, which precedes the Official test.

KTM Racing not involved in ‘judicial restructuring'

‘KTM Racing GmbH’ is not involved in the ‘judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration’ now being undertaken at KTM AG, in response to huge ‘liabilities’ of a reported €3 billion at parent company Pierer Industries AG.

But there will no doubt be an impact on the Pierer Mobility Group's entire racing activities, of which the MotoGP project is the most prestigious and most expensive.

KTM told Crash.net that “nothing has changed for the racing departments” since comments by Hubert Trunkenpolz, deputy chairman of the Pierer Group, and KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer at the Barcelona season finale.

“To pre-empt all speculation: we will be racing in MotoGP next year and the year after,” Trunkenpolz told Speedweek.com in Barcelona.

“We have a contract with Dorna that we are fulfilling and that will only happen with the KTM brand. We have to promote the brand, we see sport as the most important marketing tool for the KTM brand, that's why we're doing it."

“We are part of the company," added Beirer. "If we have a problem together, then motorsport has to help. It goes without saying that we are now dealing with motorsport costs as efficiently as possible and are trying to bring sensible savings on board…

“We no longer have the 'nice to have' money, but we will do everything we can to ensure that we have the 'must have' [money]... We will focus on [making savings] where it doesn't hurt the rider on the track."

KTM finished second to Ducati in this year's constructors' standings despite not winning a race.

The Austrian factory is set to field its strongest rider line-up since joining the premier-class in 2017 with Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at the factory team, plus new signings Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini at Tech3. 

Both KTM MotoGP teams are backed by Red Bull.

In grand prix terms, the good news in the short term for KTM is that a technical freeze is already in place in Moto3 (where its riders swept the top five places this year) and that MotoGP engine design will be frozen from the opening round of 2025 until the end of 2026.

But a big design cost is on the horizon in the form of new machines for the 850cc MotoGP era, in 2027.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
8h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
9h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
10h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
10h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
10h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
11h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose