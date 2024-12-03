KTM continue testing amid development freeze fears

Amid swirling speculation over the future of the Pierer Mobility brands and impact on its racing activities, KTM says its MotoGP test team will be back on track as scheduled this month.

KTM told Crash.net on Tuesday that “there will be a private test in Jerez in December”.

Few other details were given, citing the confidential nature of a private test, including whether both development riders, Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro, will be present.

MotoGP’s winter testing ban runs from December 1 to January 31 but only covers ‘contracted’ (or full-time) race riders.

January 31 marks the start of the Sepang Shakedown test, which precedes the Official test.

KTM Racing not involved in ‘judicial restructuring'

‘KTM Racing GmbH’ is not involved in the ‘judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration’ now being undertaken at KTM AG, in response to huge ‘liabilities’ of a reported €3 billion at parent company Pierer Industries AG.

But there will no doubt be an impact on the Pierer Mobility Group's entire racing activities, of which the MotoGP project is the most prestigious and most expensive.

KTM told Crash.net that “nothing has changed for the racing departments” since comments by Hubert Trunkenpolz, deputy chairman of the Pierer Group, and KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer at the Barcelona season finale.

“To pre-empt all speculation: we will be racing in MotoGP next year and the year after,” Trunkenpolz told Speedweek.com in Barcelona.

“We have a contract with Dorna that we are fulfilling and that will only happen with the KTM brand. We have to promote the brand, we see sport as the most important marketing tool for the KTM brand, that's why we're doing it."

“We are part of the company," added Beirer. "If we have a problem together, then motorsport has to help. It goes without saying that we are now dealing with motorsport costs as efficiently as possible and are trying to bring sensible savings on board…

“We no longer have the 'nice to have' money, but we will do everything we can to ensure that we have the 'must have' [money]... We will focus on [making savings] where it doesn't hurt the rider on the track."

KTM finished second to Ducati in this year's constructors' standings despite not winning a race.

The Austrian factory is set to field its strongest rider line-up since joining the premier-class in 2017 with Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at the factory team, plus new signings Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini at Tech3.

Both KTM MotoGP teams are backed by Red Bull.

In grand prix terms, the good news in the short term for KTM is that a technical freeze is already in place in Moto3 (where its riders swept the top five places this year) and that MotoGP engine design will be frozen from the opening round of 2025 until the end of 2026.

But a big design cost is on the horizon in the form of new machines for the 850cc MotoGP era, in 2027.