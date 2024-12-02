Pedro Acosta: Martin made ‘super big step, deserved MotoGP title’

"Maybe he didn’t win races like before, but he was f**king constant!”

Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta

Jorge Martin didn't win as many races as last year but upped his season score by 80 points - compared with a 31-point rise for Francesco Bagnaia - to beat the reigning champion to the 2024 MotoGP crown.

Martin took ten wins this year, in Sprints and GPs, versus 13 victories last season.

Although the Pramac rider only had one fewer non-score than a year ago (5 vs 4), Martin crucially finished on the high-scoring Sunday podium 16 times in 20 rounds.

That’s double the number of Grand Prix podiums he managed during 2023 when he missed out on the title to Bagnaia in the final round.

Among those impressed by Martin’s turnaround in consistency was rookie star Pedro Acosta.

“He deserves [the MotoGP title]. He made a super big step compared to last season," said the GASGAS Tech3 rider, whose own season was blighted by 13 non-scores.

"Maybe he didn’t win races like before, but he was f**king constant!”

“The consistency that I lost, he gained!” Acosta joked. 

“He was super calm. He was not making mistakes, not losing time. He really deserved it.”

Unsurprisingly, Martin’s mentality was among the attributes Acosta sought to learn from this season.

“From the beginning of the season, I was really focused on trying to understand how the MotoGP class is,” he said.

“We know how fast Marc is. We see how big a step mentally Martin makes. We saw how Bastianini came back. We saw how Maverick with the Aprilia had some [amazing] races that I don't know if [even] they understood.”

“We made a lot of mistakes but also had some super nice races, coming back, fighting with the Ducatis. Fighting with guys that have a lot of experience. For this, we need to be more than happy.”

Acosta lost fifth in the world championship to 2025 Red Bull KTM team-mate Marc Marquez while battling braking issues at the Barcelona finale.

Martin and Acosta have the same manager, Albert Valera.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
3h ago
Unusual off-track activities catch the eye at F1 Qatar Grand Prix
Novak Djokovic and McLaren
Novak Djokovic and McLaren
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pedro Acosta: Martin made ‘super big step, deserved MotoGP title’
Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jack Miller admission reveals extent of 2024 KTM woes
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Tardozzi: Ducati MotoGP “dream team” tough to beat next year
Dall’Igna, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Dall’Igna, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
5h ago
Damon Hill hails “phenomenal” Max Verstappen after Qatar F1 win: “That says it all”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Suzuki reveal fresh stance on MotoGP comeback
Joan Mir in 2020
Joan Mir in 2020
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
MotoGP 2024: 865 falls, Jerez highest, Phillip Island most treacherous corner
Marc Marquez crash, 2024 Spanish MotoGP Sprint, Jerez
Marc Marquez crash, 2024 Spanish MotoGP Sprint, Jerez
F1
Feature
6h ago
2024 F1 Qatar GP driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton's worst race at Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Everything we heard in Qatar as Sergio Perez rumours take new twist
Sergio Perez is heading for the Red Bull exit door
Sergio Perez is heading for the Red Bull exit door
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Jorge Martin on Ducati MotoGP snub: ‘How they managed it wasn’t really good’
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin