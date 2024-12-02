Pedro Acosta: Martin made ‘super big step, deserved MotoGP title’

Jorge Martin didn't win as many races as last year but upped his season score by 80 points - compared with a 31-point rise for Francesco Bagnaia - to beat the reigning champion to the 2024 MotoGP crown.

Martin took ten wins this year, in Sprints and GPs, versus 13 victories last season.

Although the Pramac rider only had one fewer non-score than a year ago (5 vs 4), Martin crucially finished on the high-scoring Sunday podium 16 times in 20 rounds.

That’s double the number of Grand Prix podiums he managed during 2023 when he missed out on the title to Bagnaia in the final round.

Among those impressed by Martin’s turnaround in consistency was rookie star Pedro Acosta.

“He deserves [the MotoGP title]. He made a super big step compared to last season," said the GASGAS Tech3 rider, whose own season was blighted by 13 non-scores.

"Maybe he didn’t win races like before, but he was f**king constant!”

“The consistency that I lost, he gained!” Acosta joked.

“He was super calm. He was not making mistakes, not losing time. He really deserved it.”

Unsurprisingly, Martin’s mentality was among the attributes Acosta sought to learn from this season.

“From the beginning of the season, I was really focused on trying to understand how the MotoGP class is,” he said.

“We know how fast Marc is. We see how big a step mentally Martin makes. We saw how Bastianini came back. We saw how Maverick with the Aprilia had some [amazing] races that I don't know if [even] they understood.”

“We made a lot of mistakes but also had some super nice races, coming back, fighting with the Ducatis. Fighting with guys that have a lot of experience. For this, we need to be more than happy.”

Acosta lost fifth in the world championship to 2025 Red Bull KTM team-mate Marc Marquez while battling braking issues at the Barcelona finale.

Martin and Acosta have the same manager, Albert Valera.