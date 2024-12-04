Aprilia: “We expect a lot from Raul” | "We needed to be tough sometimes"

“We needed to be sometimes quite tough... Push him to keep trying something that maybe he doesn't like, but we know is faster."

Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Catalunya Sprint
Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Catalunya Sprint

With an all-new factory Aprilia line-up and the arrival of rookie Ai Ogura at Trackhouse, Raul Fernandez will be the only MotoGP rider to start the new season with race experience on an RS-GP.

It’s quite a turnaround for Fernandez, who began the year as the only Aprilia rider on the 2023 spec bike and with question marks over his future after being left 22nd (Tech3 KTM) and 20th (RNF Aprilia) in his previous premier-class campaigns.

But Fernandez delivered some career-saving rides on the older spec machine, including briefly leading the Catalunya Sprint and sixth in the Grand Prix.

The rider market sprung into top gear at around the same time with Aleix Espargaro announcing his retirement, Jorge Martin signing but Maverick Vinales leaving.

Fernandez continued his run of form with eighth at Assen, then a front row in Germany, his final event before being upgraded to the 2024 spec parts.

The Spaniard had been eager to join the others on the latest machine.

But after scoring 46 points over nine rounds on the ’23 bike, he managed just 20 points over 11 events on the ‘24 machine and was left 16th in the standings.

Raul Fernandez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test

“We expect a lot from Raul,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told MotoGP.com.

“In 2024, we had already a big expectation. But he had the change of the bike during the season, and then he was not really confident on that [2024] one.

“And let's not forget that he missed the Sepang test at the beginning [through injury].

“I think that Raul can deliver quite a good performance and, obviously, it's up to us to give him a good bike.”

But Rivola also hinted that Fernandez needs to separate searching for a bike set-up that feels better, from a bike that performs better.

“I think that sometimes riders bring you to the direction to get… let's say the bike that is better for them to ride, that is not necessarily the fastest one on track,” Rivola said.

“So we needed to be sometimes quite tough and sure on our beliefs and push him to keep trying something that maybe he doesn't like, but we know is faster.

“So I think this will be the main job [next] year and I expect that also from our new technical director [Fabiano Sterlacchini] to push and find the best compromise.”

Raul Fernandez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Raul Fernandez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test

Rivola confirmed that all four Aprilia riders - Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at the factory team, Fernandez and Ogura at Trackhouse - will have the latest factory spec bikes from the opening test of 2025.

“Absolutely. We will have four bikes all the same in Sepang. That is actually the best way to develop the bike,” Rivola said.

“And it's also good to have Trackhouse so committed. It looks like watching [the Barcelona Test], having the two new riders [Martin and Bezzecchi] was also a boost for Raul.”

Fernandez was the fastest Aprilia rider at the test, in fifth place on the 2024 spec bike.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez mentions "difficult moments" of "relationship with Italian fans"
Marc Marquez wins, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez wins, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Two numbers stand out for Gigi Dall’Igna in MotoGP 2024
Gigi Dall’Igna, Francesco Bagnaia, Thailand Sprint 2024
Gigi Dall’Igna, Francesco Bagnaia, Thailand Sprint 2024
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aprilia: “We expect a lot from Raul” | "We needed to be tough sometimes"
Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Catalunya Sprint
Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, 2024 Catalunya Sprint
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Classic MotoGP Ducati up for sale with six-figure price tag
Ducati
Ducati
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jorge Martin and Ducati CEO address a future reunion
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia

More News

MotoGP
News
11h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: The reference? Marc Marquez and I start on equal status
Bagnaia, Marquez, Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Bagnaia, Marquez, Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
12h ago
FIA seeking rule changes which would hand president more power
Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Mohammed Ben Sulayem
RR
News
13h ago
Neck brace removed as “lucky to be here” Isle of Man rider explains recovery
Chris Moffitt
Chris Moffitt
F1
News
13h ago
How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Live stream for free
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
13h ago
Lewis Hamilton criticised after naming dream driver duo if he had an F1 team
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton